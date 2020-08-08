Fahadh Faasil Birthday: 5 Exceptional Roles Which Subverted The Meaning Of 'hero'

Actor Fahadh Faasil is one of the most celebrated actors of the Malayalam film industry. He has also worked in a few Tamil films which were highly appreciated by the audience. On the occasion of his 38th birthday, here is a look at his most off-beat films and characters over the years.

Fahadh Faasil’s not-a-typical-hero roles

1. Trance (2020)

Trance is a thriller-drama film which released in the year 2020. The plot of this film revolves around Viju Prasad and his different phases of life. Fahadh Faasil plays the leading man in this much-appreciated film. He is a motivational speaker who has gone through his own set of failures and the actor has all the right expressions to tug at the audience’s heartstrings. Trance has been directed by Anwar Rasheed and also stars actors like Nazriya Nazim, Soubin Shahir, and Sreenath Bhasi in pivotal roles.

2. Kumbalangi Nights (2019)

Kumbalangi Nights is a romantic drama film released in the year 2019. The plot of this film revolves around the lives of four brothers and how they learn to appreciate each other over a course of time. Actor Fahadh Faasil plays the antagonist by the name Shammy. The man is a psychotic and has huge issues as he is of the strong belief that he is a “complete man”. The man goes on to do a few hideous things as he is mentally disturbed. The accuracy in the portrayal of this character effortlessly awakens a feeling of terror in people. Kumbalangi Nights has been directed by Madhu C Narayanan and stars actors like Shane Nigam, Soubin Shahir, and, Sreenath Bhasi, amongst others.

3. Njan Prakashan (2018)

Njan Prakashan is a comedy film released in the year 2018. The story revolves around the life of Prakash who has a not-so-ideal way of looking at life and its incidents. His journey as he realises the true meaning of life and how to approach it forms the basic crux of this film. Fahadh Faasil portrays the lead character with such ease that the audience can easily relate. The pride in his eyes while he puts people down and uses them to his benefit, could not be portrayed in a better way. Njan Prakashan has been directed by Sathyan Anthikad while the story is by actor Sreenivasan.

4. Thondi Muthalum Drikshiyum (2017)

Thondi Muthalum Drikshiyum is a drama film, directed by Deleesh Pothan, which released in the year 2017. The plot of this film revolves around an incident of theft on a running bus and the events that follow. Fahadh Faasil plays the role of a thief called Prasad in this critically-acclaimed film. He is a sly man who has his tactics to get out of troubles that he creates for himself. The actor’s expressive eyes do most of the job here. The character’s unapologetic body language and attitude have been rightly portrayed in this sketch. Fahadh Faasil also won a National Film Award for his work in Thondi Muthalum Drikshiyum.

5. Maheshinte Prathikaram (2016)

Maheshinte Prathikaram is a comedy thriller film which released in the year 2016. The plot of the film revolves around a man named Mahesh and his way of looking at failure and revenge. Fahadh Faasil plays the lead role in this film. Mahesh is a man out to seek revenge but lacks the confidence and the courage to do it without a second thought. The actor rightly expresses the anxiousness, fear, and apologetic feeling in the character, effortlessly. Maheshinte Prathikaram has been directed by Dileesh Pothan and also features Aparna Balamurali and Soubin Shahir in pivotal roles.

Image Courtesy: Still From YouTube (Muzik247, BHAVANA STUDIOS)

