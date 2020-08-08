Fahadh Faasil's Birthday: Dulquer Salmaan, Prithiviraj, Others Send Wishes For 'Shanu'

Fahadh Faasil is considered as one of the finest actors of the Malayalam film industry. A number of his fans recently took to social media to wish him on the occasion of his 38th birthday. They could be seen speaking highly of his contributions to the industry while remembering a few of his greatest works. A few celebrities from the south also took expressed their thoughts while wishing him on the special occasion. Have a look at their posts here.

Celebs wish Fahadh Faasil on his birthday

Dulquer Salmaan posted a picture of himself with Fahadh Faasil while wishing him on his special day. In the caption for the post, the actor has written about how amazing their journey together has been. He has highlighted that he has known Fahadh Faasil through school and college. They also looked up to the Malayalam film industry and are now a pivotal part of it. Dulquer Salmaan has also mentioned that he considers him and his wife, Nazriya, a part of their family. Have a look at the adorable post.

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran uploaded an adorable family photograph while wishing Fahadh Faasil a happy birthday. In the picture posted, Prithviraj and his wife Supriya Menon can be seen posing with Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim for a sweet selfie. In the caption for the post, the actor has wished Fahadh on the special occasion while also addressing him by the nickname Shanu. Have a look at the picture from Prithviraj’s Instagram.

Fahadh Faasil’s brother Farhaan Faasil put up adorable pictures while wishing him a happy birthday through social media. He made a collage of their various pictures together from their childhood and teenage. In most of the clicks, the two brothers could be seen hugging each other with affection. In the caption for the post, Farhaan Faasil has also called Fahadh Faasil the best brother ever.

Actor Nazriya Nazim Fahadh put up an adorable post while wishing her husband a happy birthday. Through the post, Nazriya mentioned that she loves him more than life itself. She has shed some light on the genuine bond that the two love birds share while speaking about how she feels about him. Have a look at the heartfelt post here.

Image Courtesy: Nazriya Nazim Fahadh Instagram

