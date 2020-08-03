Fahadh Faasil's 'Trance' To Be Screened At International Indian Film Festival Toronto 2020

Fahadh Faasil's Malayalam film Trance will be screened at the International Indian Film Festival Toronto 2020, along with five other movies namely Jersey, Kaithi, Super 30, Padmavyuha, and Class of 2020. Trance also featured actors like Nazriya Nazim, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Dileesh Pothan, among others in pivotal roles. The movie released in February 2020 managed to impress the critics and audience, who were raving about Fahadh Faasil's performance in the supernatural thriller.

About International Indian Film Festival Toronto 2020

International Indian Film Festival Toronto is a film event where movies of different linguists and cultures are screened to promote and protect the art. This year, the film festival will begin on August 9 and continue till August 15. Indian films like Jersey, Trance, Kaithi, Super 30, and documentary and short films like Padmavyuha and Class of 2020 will be screened from August 9 to August 15 at 7:00 pm.

When will Trance be screened at IIFFT 2020?

According to the International Indian Film Festival Toronto's official website, Trance will be screened on Thursday, August 13, 2020. According to the website, Trance will be screened at 7:00 pm. However, the movie's screening can be changed or altered at the last moments, warns the website. Meanwhile, Jersey, Kaithi, and Super 30 will be screened on August 11, August 12, and August 15, respectively.

Trance, starring Fahadh Faasil in the lead, narrates the tale of a mentally ill man, who is burdened with the responsibility of becoming a godfather. Trance reunited the real-life couple Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim after Anjali Menon's Bangalore Days (2014). The Anwar Rasheed-directorial was reportedly made on a massive budget of Rs 35 crores. Trance was bankrolled by Anwar Rasheed under his production banner.

Meanwhile, Trance star Fahadh Faasil is awaiting the release of Malik. The movie, starring Nimisha Sajayan, Fahadh Faasil, and Joju George in the lead, is directed by editor-turned-director Mahesh Narayan. The film is Mahesh's second directorial after Take Off (2017). The Fahadh Faasil starrer reportedly is slated to hit the marquee in December 2020. However, due to the pandemic, the release of the upcomer is indefinitely pushed.

