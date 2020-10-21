Fahadh Faasil Completes Shooting Of Debutant Nouseef Youseph's 'Irul': Reports

Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil has reportedly wrapped up the shooting of his forthcoming movie Irul. The movie that also stars Soubin Shahir and Darshana Rajendran in the lead went on floors last month. The film marks the directorial debut of Nouseef Yousheph, who has worked in movies like Kai Po Che (2013), Raees (2017), among others in the past. According to The News Minute, the shooting of Irul wrapped up on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

All details about Fahadh Faasil starrer Irul

Irul, starring Fahadh Faasil, Darshana Rajendran, and Soubin Shahir in the lead is touted to be a suspense-thriller. The movie's shooting began in Kuttikkanam, Idukki district. The movie, interestingly, marks Fahadh Faasil and Darshana Rajendran's second collaboration after C U Soon (2020). The movie's cinematography is handled by Jomon T John, who had last worked with Fahadh Faasil in Chaappa Kurish (2011). Jomon is also co-producing the film with Anto Joseph.

Interestingly, Irul is the second Malayalam movie that Fahadh Faasil has shot during the COVID-19 pandemic, the first being C U Soon. The film, starring Fahadh Faasil, Darshana Rajendran, and Roshan Mathew in the lead, narrates the tale of Jimmy and Anu, who meet through a virtual dating site. The Mahesh Narayanan directorial shot during the COVID-19 pandemic recently released on Amazon Prime Video.

Fahadh Faasil's movies all set to hit the marquee

Fahadh Faasil's next release will be Mahesh Narayanan's Malik. The movie, starring Fahadh Faasil and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead, also features actors like Joju George, Maala Parvathy, Dileesh Pothan, among others in prominent roles. The film is a gangster-drama and is currently in post-production. The movie will hit the marquee in the coming months.

Besides the upcomer, Fahadh Faasil has an array of movies at different stages of production. Fahadh Faasil also has Saheed Arafath and Prinish Prabhakaran's Thankam with Aparna Balamurali, among others in the pipeline.

