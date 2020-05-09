Nazriya Nazim Shares Adorable Throwback Picture With Husband Fahadh Faasil

Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim are one of the most adorable couples of the Malayalam film industry. They have been setting major relationship goals with their pictures on social media. In this time of quarantine, Nazriya took to Instagram and shared a candid moment with Fahadh Faasil and showed the world how they are perfect partners. Take a look at the pictures.

Nazriya Nazim shares a pic with Fahadh Faasil

On May 8, 2020, actor Nazriya Nazim took to her Instagram to share a throwback picture of her and Fahadh Faasil. The couple can be seen enjoying their time at a function where they are seen sitting next to each other. Fans were seen sending their love to the couple in the comment section of the post. Take a look at the post here to know more.

Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil's love story nothing less than a movie. They both had met for the first time during the shooting of their film Bangalore Days. The love between both of them bloomed during the making of Bangalore Days, and a few months later, Nazriya and Fahadh made their relationship official. They got engaged in February 2014 and got married in August 2014.

Fahadh Faasil, in one of his old interviews, had revealed that it all went down while he was sitting all alone in his room during a break from the scene they had together. He then added that Nazriya Nazim came to him and proposed to him directly. He expressed that he loved her honesty and soon fell for her, deciding to spend the rest of his life with her.

On the work front, Fahadh Faasil took to his Facebook account on March 4, 2020, to release the post of his next film Malik. In the poster, the actor revealed his look from the film. At first, Malik was believed to be a gangster drama, but the director, Mahesh Narayan, came out and clarified that the film is a political thriller. It is reported that the film is partially based on real-life incidents that involved a revolt against the minority community.

