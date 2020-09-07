'Premam' Fame Alphonse Puthren Announces His Next Film 'Paattu' With Fahadh Faasil

Director Alphonse Puthren, who last helmed romantic-drama Premam, will be directing Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil in his next film. The movie, titled Paattu, will also mark Puthren's debut as a music composer. Alphonse Puthren, on Sunday, September 6, made an official announcement regarding the film on social media. He wrote: "My next feature film’s name is Paattu (song). Fahadh Faasil is the Hero of the feature. Produced by UGM Entertainments (Zacharia Thomas and Alwin Antony). This time I’ll be doing music too." (sic)

Here's Premam director's post:

Paattu marks the first collaboration of Fahadh Faasil and Alphonse Puthren. The makers will soon release details about the cast and crew of the forthcoming film. The movie marks Puthren's return to direction after four years. He had last helmed Aviyal, a Tamil anthology, which featured Nivin Pauly in the director's segment. The Fahadh Faasil and Alphonse Puthren film is produced by Zacharia Thomas and Alwin Antony under their production banner.

What's next for Alphonse Puthren and Fahadh Faasil?

Fahadh Faasil was last seen in Mahesh Narayanan's C U Soon with Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran. The movie premiered on Amazon Prime Video on September 1 and received positive reviews from the critics and audiences alike. On the work front, Fahadh Faasil will be next seen in Malik.

Malik, starring Fahadh Faasil, Nimisha Sajayan, Fahadh Faasil, and Joju George in the lead, is directed by editor-turned-director Mahesh Narayanan. The film is Mahesh's third directorial after Take Off (2017), and C U Soon (2020). The Fahadh Faasil starrer reportedly is slated to hit the marquee in December 2020.

Besides the upcomer, Fahadh Faasil has an array of movies at different stages of production. He has Saheed Arafath's Tankam with Aparna Balamurali and Dileesh Pothan, and an untitled film with Badusha. Reports have it that Sathyan Anthikad's son Akhil Sathyan will helm a project with Fahadh Faasil. The forthcoming movie will mark his debut as a director. Meanwhile, Alphonse Puthren is working on the script of Paattu.

