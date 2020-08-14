Falguni Patel Opens Up About What Went Into The Making Of 'Avrodh'; Read Details

The OTT platform has definitely proved to be a game-changer in the entertainment industry. It has given way to many to fresh content and has been looked at as an opportunity for young talent to blossom. The huge success of the latest web-series that released on OTT platforms, like Verdict, Illegal, and now Avrodh, proves how invested the audience is in the OTT releases. Read to know what the producer of Avrodh, Falguni Patel has to say about her recently released military thriller web-series that is doing so well among the audience. Read.

Falguni Patel on Avrodh

According to a report in SpotboyE, Falguni Patel spoke about her recent web-series, Avrodh, that is currently being appreciated by the masses for its great storyline and performances from its ensemble cast. When asked about what went into the research for Avrodh, the producer said that it is a great deal of honour and responsibility to recreate a real-life incident on-screen. She said that the makers of the web-series have been receiving a lot of appreciation and that is what keeps them motivated to come up with more stories.

Falguni Patel revealed that Avrodh is based on the popular authors' Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh’s best-selling novel, India’s Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes’ chapter, We Don’t Really Know Fear. She said that the authors remained a part of the project until the very end. Falguni revealed that in addition, they also had a team of researchers and consultants put together in order to make sure that they stay true to army practices and protocols.

The scripting of Avrodh took almost eight months and even during the shooting of the web-series they had an army consultant on set to ensure that they got the finer details and nuances correct.

Avrodh: The Siege Within is a military drama web-series that was released on the OTT platform, SonyLIV on July 31, 2020. The show is directed by Raj Acharya and the lead cast includes Amit Sadh, Madhurima Tuli, Darshan Kumaar, and Ananth Narayan Mahadevan. The web-series consists of nine episodes and is doing really well since its release.

