'Family Ek Deal' Cast: List Of Actors Who Were A Part Of This 2016 Action Thriller

Family – Ek Deal is an action thriller film that released in the year 2016, directed and written by Sukumar, while it was bankrolled by B. V. S. N. Prasad. The film is based in London and depicts how a son avenges the loss that his dying father has faced in business due to a particular man. Read further ahead to know more about Family Ek Deal cast:

Family – Ek Deal Cast

NTR Jr

NTR Jr plays the titular role of Abhiram in the movie, who is the youngest son of London-based businessman Subramanyam. He executes a plan to take revenge from the man who made his father lose all his money. NTR has been a part of the industry for the last 20 years and has worked in over 29 films, of which Family- Ek Deal was his 25th.

The actor has secured for himself two Nandi Awards, two Filmfare Awards South and four CineMAA awards. He is one of the highest-paid Telugu actors and was ranked number 28 in the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list in 2018. He made his child debut in the 1996 Ramayanam, where he played the lead role and won the National Film Award for Best Children's Film for that year.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh plays the role of Divyanka Krishnamoorthy and was the daughter of Krishnamoorthy who was the reason behind Abhiram’s father facing losing all his fortunes. Singh started her career with modelling while she was still in college, followed by her debut in the Kannada film Gilli in 2009. She came fifth in the Femina Miss India pageant of 2011, including five other pageant titles which were People's Choice Miss Indiatimes, Pantaloons Femina Miss Fresh Face, Femina Miss Talented, Femina Miss Beautiful Smile and Femina Miss Beautiful Eyes.

The three-time Filmfare South award winner has worked in several successful films including Venkatadri Express, Current Theega, Rough, Loukyam, Kick 2, Sarrainodo, Nannaku Prematho, Dhruva, Spyder, and Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru.

Jagapathi Babu

Jagapathi Babu plays the role of Krishnamurthy Kautilya in the movie. The actor started his career in 1977 and has starred in over 120 films in his 43-year long career. He has received 4 Filmfare Awards and 7 state Nandi Awards, and for his contribution to cinema, he received the Kala Bhushan Award by TSR Lalitha Kala Parishat.

Rajendra Prasad

Rajendra Prasad plays the role of Abhiram’s father, a London-based businessman named Ramesh Chandra Prasad but he hides under the identity of Subramanyam. The actor has received four Nandi Awards including Nandi Award for Erra Mandaram, Madam, Aa Naluguru, and recently for his role in Tommy in 2014. He featured in the medical thriller Dream in 2012, which got him the Royal Reel Award at the Canada International Film Festival.

