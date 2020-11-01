NTR Jr's Shows: Take A Look At All The Television Shows On Which The Actor Featured

Actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, popularly known as NTR Jr, has done many successful movies in his career so far. The actor has been seen in more than twenty movies and most of them have been commercially successful. But did you know that the actor has also been seen in a few TV shows? Take a look at them all:

NTR Jr's shows

Bhaktha Markandeya (1996)

NTR Jr made his first appearance on the screen with Bhaktha Markandeya in 1996. He was only 13 years old at the time and the show was directed by his grandfather N. T. Rama Rao under the NTR Charity Trust banner. The show starred N. T. Rama Rao as Vishwamitra and Ravana (dual role), Nandamuri Balakrishna as Satya Harichandra &and Dushyanta (dual role), Meenakshi Seshadri as Menaka, Deepika Chikhalia as Chandramathi, Madhumita as Shakuntala and Amjad Khan as Veerabahu. N. T. Rama Rao Jr. was seen as little Bharata on the show.

Dhee 2 (2008)

NTR Jr was seen as a finale guest on ETV Network's Dhee The Ultimate Dance Show. The show is produced by Mallemalla Productions. The show is hosted by Pradeep Machiraju with Sudigali Sudheer, Varshini Sounderajan, Rashmi Gautam and Hyper Aadi as team leaders.

Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu (2016)

NTR Jr in 2016 was seen as a guest contestant in Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu. The show is a Telugu version of KBC (Kaun Banega Crorepati). Many stars were seen on this show in 2016.

Bigg Boss: Season 1 (2017)

In the first season of the Telugu Bigg Boss, NTR Jr was seen as the host. This was one of the most popular seasons on Bigg Boss Telugu and many fans have asked for NTR Jr to come back as a host. Siva Balaji was the winner of the show and also took home Rs. 50 Lakhs.

Dhee 10 (2018)

In Dhee: The Ultimate Dance Show (2018), the actor made an appearance as a finale guest. The episode was loved by fans and many fans commented that the actor must have come earlier on the show. NTR Jr is a trained Kuchipudi dancer which makes his dance performances a spectacle to watch.

Promo Pic Credit: Jr.NTr (fan account)'s Instagram

