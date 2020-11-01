NTR Jr's Best Songs That Became Mega Hit Among Fans; See List

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao is one of the most famous and talented actors of the Telugu film industry. He is also known as NTR Jr as he shares his name with his late grandfather. NTR Jr is also known for his talent in singing. NTR Jr’s songs are widely loved by the audience. Read ahead to know some of his superhit songs.

Here are some of the superhit NTR Jr’s songs

1. O Lammi Thikkareginda from Yamadonga

Yamadong was a SS Rajamouli directorial in which NTR Jr played the character of a thief. The song titled O Lammi Thikkareginda from this movie was sung by NTR Jr. It was one of the widely loved songs of his. Mamta Mohandas, the leading lady of the film, has also lent her voice for the song. The song has 275K views on YouTube.

2. 123 Nenoka Kantri from Kantri

Kantri was helmed by Mehar Ramesh which was an action-drama film. The film starred NTR Jr in the lead role and he also lent his voice to the title song of film 123 Nenoka Kantri. The song was instantly loved by his fans upon its release. Singer Karuna had also sung the song with NTR Jr. The song has 720K views on YouTube.

3. Chari from Adhurs

Adhurs was directed by VV Vinayak. The movie was a huge box office success. The romantic song Chari from the movie was sung by NYR Jr and Rita and was composed by Devi Sri Prasad. This romantic number was one of the most loved NTR Jr’s songs. The song has 607K views on YouTube.

4. Raakasi Raakasi from Rabhasa

This movie was helmed by Santosh Srinivas and starred NTR Jr in the lead role. The music for the film was given by S Thaman. The song Raakasi Raakasi from the movie was crooned by NTR Jr as well. The song went on to be one of the greatest hits of NTR Jr. The song has 5.7 million views on YouTube.

5. Follow Follow from Nannaku Prematho

Nannaku Prematho was directed by Sukumar. The fun track from the song titled Follow Follow was sung by NTR Jr. The song had a catchy tune which was widely loved by the masses. The song has 28 million views on YouTube.

NTR Jr has delivered some of the greatest hit movies in his acting career. Some of his famous work are Subbu, Aadi, Rakhi and Brindavanam. He is next going to star in the Telugu movie titled RRR which is going to be directed by SS Rajamouli.

Image courtesy- @ntr._.jr Instagram

