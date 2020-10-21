Prabhas' 'Radhe Shyam' Look Sends Twitter Into A Frenzy; Netizens Say 'vintage Rebelstar'

Prabhas' fans took the internet by storm on October 21 as the makers of Radhe Shyam presented the actor's first look for the upcomer. In the poster, Prabhas is decked up in a cool and comfy look while resting on the bonnet of a green retro car that's in a line of retro cars. Meanwhile, the green retro car's number plate has his name on it instead of a number.

Prabhas' fans on Twitter not only went gaga over his dapper look but also expressed their excitement to see their favourite actor on the silver screen. Giving a context of his character to netizens, the makers introduced Prabhas as Vikramaditya and added a hashtag, which read "#RadheShyamSurprise". The poster also read, "Advance birthday wishes Vikramaditya".

As soon as Prabhas' look poster dropped online, netizens took to the micro-blogging site and reviewed it. A fan proclaimed that Prabhas' look is 'killer' and it's a well-executed poster. Meanwhile, the poster also bagged numerous one-word compliments, such as Rebelstar, and Handsome, among many others. On the other hand, a Twitter user asserted that "the pan-India superstar is coming" while a section of fans extended advance birthday wishes to the Baahubali actor. Take a look at what netizens have to say about Prabhas' look in Radhe Shyam:

Ultra Stylish Rebel Star 🤩



One Bad Movie You Started Trolling About His Looks , But Now 🤙#Prabhas Comeback Will Always Be Stronger 😎 #RadheShyam pic.twitter.com/4ZmuHt6nXI — ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ (@PurnaReddy_07_) October 21, 2020

Even his casual pose looks so classy 🔥

Sunkissed Vikram Aditya 😎

Advanced happy birthday to the man & the car on which he is sitting 😛#AdvancedHappyBirthdayPrabhas #Prabhas #RadheShyam pic.twitter.com/bTTzEOvcNU — Fan girl of Darling❤️ (@AR_PrabhasDarlu) October 21, 2020

Interestingly, a few days back, the makers revealed that a motion poster of Radhe Shyam will be released on October 23, on the occasion of Prabhas' birthday. Recently, on October 13, to celebrate the birthday of the female lead, Pooja Hegde, the makers shared her first look poster. Pooja Hegde will be seen playing a character named Prerna in the upcomer.

Coming to the upcoming film, Radhe Shyam is anticipated to be a big-budget movie and will see a pan-India release in various languages. The flick is expected to release in 2021 in four languages, that is Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam. Reportedly, Prabhas will essay the role of a fortune teller. The Radha Krishna Kumar directorial will also feature Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, and Sathyan.

