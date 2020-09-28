Prabhas Achieves 'Baahubali'-esque Milestone; Crosses 20 Million Followers On Facebook

Actor Prabhas is known to be one of the most active celebrities on social media. The Baahubali actor, who has often impressed fans and critics with his stunning onscreen performances, now has reached a milestone on his Facebook page too. Read on:

Prabhas reaches 20 Million followers on Facebook

Prabhas now has over 20 Million followers on his official Facebook page. The actor uses the platform to connect with his fans and keep them posted about his upcoming work and other things. His fans are always actively commenting on the page with words of love and appreciation. Meanwhile, on Instagram, the actor has over 5.4 million followers.

Prabhas’ upcoming works

The actor is set to appear next in Radha Krishna Kumar’s directorial, Radhe Shyam opposite Pooja Hegde. It is a romantic-drama that will be released in Tamil and Telugu. Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sasha Chettri, and Sathyan will be seen playing the supporting roles.

The movie has been shot in parts of Hyderabad, Georgia, and Italy. A 15-day schedule of the shooting is to take place in Italy in the first week of October. The movie is also being referred to as #Prabhas20 as the actor completes nearly 20 years in the industry. He will also be seen in Adi Purush, which is directed by Om Raut and is an adaptation of Ramayana. The cast as of now includes Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas in pivotal roles. Khan is to play Lankesh, whereas casting for the role for Sita isn’t finalised yet.

More about Prabhas

Prabhas has been a part of the industry for 18 years since he made his debut with Eeswar in 2002. The actor has received widespread critical acclaim for his performances and some of his best works include Varsham, Chatrapathi, Chakram, Billa, Darling, Mr Perfect, and Mirchi. The actor also garnered major attention for his role in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise. Prabhas has secured to his name 6 awards and 13 nominations throughout his career, with a state Nandi Award for best actor for his role in Mirchi.

