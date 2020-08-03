Thala Ajith Fans Celebrate The Star’s Milestone As He Completes 28 Years In The Industry

South actor Ajith, who is also fondly called 'Thala' by his fans, is inevitably one of the most loved and celebrated actors in the South Indian film industry. The actor made his debut in the industry with the 1990 Tamil movie, En Veedu En Kanavar. Since then, there was no looking back for the actor and he went on to prove his versatility through some memorable performances. Ajith completes 28 years in the industry today and on this special occasion, his fans left no stone unturned to celebrate this glorious milestone of his with the hashtag '#28YrsOfSELFMADETHALAAjith.'

Fans celebrate 28 years of Thala Ajith

One of his fans wrote how the actor has come from no film background and made it big entirely on his own. The fan further wrote that how he is the only actor to have a license as a pilot and a formula racer. The fan hailed Ajith as an inspiration. Take a look at his tweet:

Came From No Background

Only Actor Who Has Licence As A Pilot

Formula Racer

Team DHAKSHA Mentor

A Photographer

KING Of TN

What Not , This Man Is Truly An Inspiration

28 Years Of AJITHism ❤️😍🔥#28YrsOfSELFMADETHALAAjith #Valimai — AJITH FANS TRENDS✨ (@AjithTrends_) August 2, 2020

Another fan showcased the inspirational transformation of the megastar from a mechanic to a superstar. The fan shared a collage of two pictures wherein one showed the actor as a beginner while the current showed him as one of the ruling actors of Kollywood. Take a look at the tweet:

One of the fans listed his achievements

A fan page of the Viswasam actor shared how the actor has 59 successful films with the list growing with each of his filmographies. The fan added how the actor has been bestowed with 29 different awards for various achievements and how the list is still growing. The fan further mentioned how they hope for the megastar to reach greater heights. Take a look at his tweet.

28 Years Of Cinema🎬



59 Successful Movies Still And Counting🔥



29 Different Awards For Various Achievements & Yet To Receive More💯



We Wish You To Continue & Reach Greater Heights💪



Our love & Support For You Will Never End ♥️#28YrsOfSELFMADETHALAAjith#Valimai #AjithKumar pic.twitter.com/U6Vh6RRpSK — Ajithism Fans Page (@Ajithism_FP) August 2, 2020

One of the fans of the actor had a beautiful way to celebrate this milestone of his, The fan stated that he has distributed food and notebooks to an orphanage on this special occasion. The fan also shared the picture of the same. Take a look at the tweet.

Apart from these, the fans of the Vedalam actor shared several artworks of his to celebrate the occasion. They shared delightful designs and edits to celebrate the megastar's achievement in the industry. Take a look at the tweets.

