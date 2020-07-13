When Thala Ajith Was Upset With Wife Shalini & It's Outcome Was The Sweetest; Read Here

Ajith Kumar, also fondly known as Thala by his fans, is one of the most successful actors in the South film industry. The actor has been in several films that have shattered records at the box-office and also earned him many awards and accolades. Some of the most memorable performances of Ajith Kumar came in Mankatha, Billa II, Amarkalam, Citizen, and Mugavaree.

There has also been several memorable moments in many of his interviews. One of the moments was when he got upset with wife Shalini. However, the outcome was quite sweet. Read on to know more details:

Remember when Ajith Kumar got upset with wife Shalini

Actor Babloo Prithiveeraj was in the headlines when the actor said something about Thala Ajith. In an interview with an entertainment portal, Vaaname Ellai actor who is popularly referred to as Babloo took a trip down his memory lane and shared one of the memorable incidents of Thala Ajith.

The actor revealed that Thala Ajith is the only 'gentleman' in the film industry. Babloo Prithiveeraj narrated the entire incident during the interview. He mentioned that before the Coronavirus lockdown, he visited an eating outlet, and at the restaurant, the actor saw Shalini Kumar, wife of Ajith Kumar, and their daughter Anoushka.

Babloo Prithiveeraj, in the interview, shared that he was hesitant to talk to Shalini Kumar as they have never collaborated in any movie together. The actor shared that he felt hesitant prior too and reportedly, the manager of the hotel spoke to Babloo Prithiveeraj and taking his permission gave the number to Thala Ajith's wife, Shalini Kumar.

In the interview, the actor also shared about the surprise call he got from Thala Ajith's wife, Shalini Kumar. He shared that he got a call from Thala Ajith's wife Shalini and she apologised for not talking to him when she saw him at the restaurant. Thala's wife even shared that Thala Ajith was upset with her for not going and talking to him. The actor shared that she told how Babloo was a senior actor, friend, and his senior in school and that she should have talked to him.

