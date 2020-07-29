Thala Ajith And Boney Kapoor's 'Valimai' All Set To Get A Hindi Release

Thala Ajith’s most anticipated film, Valimai, is all set to get a release in Hindi as well. Boney Kapoor, who is the producer of the film, too is quite excited for its release. According to an entertainment portal, Valimai will hit the big screen in Hindi with several other south films. The entertainment portal claimed that several south films have been stalled due to the pandemic and will soon return to the big screen once things normalise. Fans of Thala Ajith have been excited and are eager to watch their favourite superstar back on screen, according to the entertainment portal.

'Valimai' to get a Hindi release

A source told the entertainment portal that Valimai is one of the most anticipated films for Thala Ajith’s fans. They also said that the movie has been shot on a never seen before type of scale. The source further continued that this will be Thala Ajith’s 60th film and thus is one of the most anticipated films. It is this crucial aspect due to which the makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to make it special for the superstar and his fans. Speaking about the character in the film, the source mentioned that Thala Ajith will be playing the role of a cop who has a passion for bike racing. This is something that resonates with Thala Ajith in real life too, the source added, according to the entertainment portal.

Initially, the film was all set to get a Diwali release in 2020, however, due to the existing conditions, the dates were pushed. The source claimed that now the makers have been planning to get the film released in 2021. Besides that, the source mentioned that the action scenes in the film are quite stylish and the story too has a combination of action, emotion and family drama. The source remarked that the makers believe that the film has a Pan India appeal. Huma Qureshi too will be seen in the film as the female lead. Kartikeya Gummakonda will also be seen in the film as he plays the antagonist. The source also said that the film will be dubbed by renowned artists and thus the makers are doing this to add a “local” flavour to the film, according to the entertainment portal.

