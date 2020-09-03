Saif Ali Khan In 'Adipurush': How Netizens Reacted To The New Addition In Prabhas Starrer

Adipurush is epic upcoming film directed by Om Raut, who made his directorial debut with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Prabhas will play the lead character in the movie. After weeks of speculations, the villain for the project has been revealed and it is Saif Ali Khan. Khan will play the main antagonist in the film as 'Lankesh'. Fans of the actor expressed their excitement to see their favourite star essaying a negative character on-screen again.

Fans reaction on Saif Ali Khan as a demon in Adipurush

So basically it's #Prabhas Vs #SaifAliKhan it's gonna be fun watching saif as negative character & he's good though . — Shyboybikash (@shyboybikash2) September 3, 2020

Saif Ali Khan will be playing a demonic antagonist in Adipurush. He will be collaborating with Om Raut for the second time. He played the villainous Udaybhan Singh Rathod in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and received many appreciations for his performance. The actor will be appearing on-screen for the first time with Prabhas. Prior, Saif has essayed Ishwar “Langda” Tyagi, a baddie in Omkara (2006), which also garnered praises from the audiences.

Saif Ali Khan said that he is thrilled to be working with Om Raut again. He stated that the filmmaker has a “grand vision and the technical knowledge” to really pull it off. The actor mentioned that Om has taken him beyond the cutting edge of cinema in the way he shot Tanhaji and this time he is taking everyone further. Saif noted that Adhipurush is a “phenomenal project” and he is “super thrilled” to be a part of it. He looks forward to clashing swords with the “mighty” Prabhas and to play a role that is electrifying and demonic.

Adipurush is an on-screen adaptation of the Indian epic tale that took place 7000 years ago. Prabhas will portray the titular character in the magnum opus project. It will celebrate the victory of good over evil. Other cast members for the movie is yet to be revealed. The film has already created a huge buzz among the audiences and has become one of the most anticipated upcoming projects.

Adipurush will be filmed bilingually in Hindi and Telugu. It is expected to have a big release in multiple languages including Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and a few foreign languages. The movie will have a 3D release. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Rajesh Nair and Prasad Sutar. Currently, the film is under pre-production stage and is likely to commence shooting in 2021. Adipurush is expected to have a massive theatrical release in 2022.

