Saif Ali Khan To Play 'world's Most Intelligent Demon' In Prabhas Starrer 'Adipurush'

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been roped in to play the antagonist in Om Raut directorial Adipurush, starring Prabhas in the lead role. Prabhas took to Instagram on September 3 to make the announcement. Sharing the update on his social media, Prabhas wrote: "7000 years ago existed the world's most intelligent demon! #Adipurush" (sic).

Saif Ali Khan, who has previously played an antagonist in movies like Omkara (2006) and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020), will essay the role of Lankesh in the Prabhas starrer. The film marks Saif’s second collaboration with Om Raut. They have previously collaborated on the hit biographical period action film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Check out Prabhas' post:

Saif Ali Khan elated to join Adipurush cast

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is excited to collaborate with Om Raut after the success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020). He said, “I am thrilled to be working with Omi dada again! He has a grand vision and the technical knowledge to really pull it off. He has taken me beyond the cutting edge of our cinema in the way he shot Tanhaji and this time he is taking us all further! It’s a phenomenal project and I am super thrilled to be a part of it! I look forward to clashing swords with the mighty Prabhas and to play a role that is electrifying and demonic!”

Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in the lead, is based on a popular chapter of Indian culture. The movie will narrate the triumph of good over evil. Saif Ali Khan, who recently joined Adipurush cast will essay the role of a larger than life villain, said director Om Raut. He also added that Saif Ali Khan has a strong character in the film, and the director seemed to be excited to begin shooting for the upcomer.

Prabhas on sharing the screen with Saif Ali Khan

On the other hand, Prabhas said that he was waiting for the right opportunity to collaborate with Saif Ali Khan. He added that he is elated to share the screen space with a great actor like Saif Ali Khan. Interestingly, Prabhas will be essaying the role of Lord Ram in Adipurush.

All about Adipurush

Adipurush, a period drama, will be shot in Hindi and Telugu; get dubbed into Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and several other foreign languages. The movie is directed by Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior fame Om Raut. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair under their respective banners. The Prabhas starrer is currently in pre-production and is expected to go on floors in 2021. The movie will hit the marquee in 2022.

