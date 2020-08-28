Prabhas' 'Adipurush' To Have Kiara Advani As The Female Lead Character Of Maa Sita?

On August 18, South actor Prabhas and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director Om Raut announced their collaboration Adipurush. Although the details of the upcomer are yet to be revealed, the recent buzz is suggesting that actor Kiara Advani can be roped in to play Maa Sita in Prabhas' Adipurush. A report by Tollywoood.net has stated that though the makers are considering the name of National Award winner Keerthy Suresh, Kiara Advani could be the frontrunner for the main female lead. Meanwhile, neither the actor nor the makers have made any official announcement about the same.

Kiara Advani's role in Adipurush

Om Raut's upcoming directorial venture will narrate the life of Lord Ram. If Kiara Advani will join the star cast, she is likely to play the character of Lord Ram's wife Sita. Interestingly, the film will be bankrolled by T Series, who has also worked with Kiara in their previous hit project Kabir Singh. Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan will be seen portraying the antagonist in the upcoming film.

READ | Prabhas Is "just Perfect" For 'Adipurush', Says Director Om Raut

Adipurush cast & other details

The pan India project is said to be an ambitious project for the Baahubali actor and reportedly the producers are spending a massive amount of ₹250 crores on this film. According to a Pinkvilla report, Adipurush has a staggering budget of ₹500 crores. The report further added that the producers are also planning to spend ₹250 crores for the film’s VFX.

READ | Prabhas' 'Adipurush' Makers To Spend ₹250 Crores On VFX? Find Out Here

Kiara Advani's movies

On the professional front of the 28-year-old actor, her last theatrical release was Good Newwz. The comedy-drama also featured Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh. The film received a positive response from the critics and was a commercial hit. Meanwhile, earlier in March, Kiara bagged praises for her performance in Netflix's original film Guilty.

Talking about her upcoming projects, the Kalank actor has numerous projects in her kitty, including a cameo in a Netflix's series based on the life of designer Masaba Gupta. On the other side, she will also share the screen space with rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra in an upcoming biopic, titled Vikram Batra. She will also play the female lead in Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

READ | Prabhas Starrer Adipurush Poster Revealed: What Is The Mythological Meaning Of Adipurush?

READ | Prabhas As 'Adipurush' Excites Netizens Who Go Berserk After Actor's New Film Announcement

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.