Fans Trend '16 Years Of Tamannaah' As They Celebrate The Actor's Journey In Film Industry

Tamannaah Bhatia made her big-screen debut with the Hindi film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra in the year 2005. On Thursday, March 4, the actor completed 16 years of her entry into the film industry. Her fans took to Twitter to celebrate this special milestone with #16YearsofTAMANNAAH trending on Twitter. Take a look at some of the tweets here.

Read more| Tamannaah Bhatia Turns Bridesmaid; Gives Sneak Peek Into Best Friend's Sangeet Ceremony

Fans celebrate Tamannaah's 16 years in films

Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote, "Surviving in cine industry as a heroine for 16 years is not an easy task.. Congratulations @tamannaahspeaks for completing 16 years in cine industry.. Keep being you.. Wishing many more successful years ahead for you.. Keep us entertaining. #16YearsOfTAMANNAAH". Another fan wrote, "Hearty congratulations to this lovely and talented queen @tamannaahspeaks for moving us with 16 years of performances! Best wishes for all future projects, from all of us shrutians!! #ShruTammy #16YearsOfTAMANNAAH".

Surviving in cine industry as a heroine for 16 years is not an easy task ♥ Congratulations @tamannaahspeaks for completing 16 years in cine industry.. Keep being you.. Wishing many more successful years ahead for you.. Keep us entertaining ❤#16YearsOfTAMANNAAH pic.twitter.com/77Io2oDBZz — Vinith❤Tammy (@Vinisayzz) March 3, 2021

Hearty congratulations to this lovely and talented queen @tamannaahspeaks for moving us with 16 years of performances! 🎉💫❤️ Best wishes for all future projects, from all of us shrutians!! ❤️❤️ #ShruTammy #16YearsOfTAMANNAAH pic.twitter.com/iSjo9lu005 — Shrutzlovez (@Shrutzlovez) March 4, 2021

Read more| As Tiger Shroff Celebrates His 31st Birthday, Here're Lesser Known Facts About Him

One fan took to Twitter to share a picture of the actor saying, "16 Years Of Constant Hard Work Reflects A Successful Pan Indian Actor, What She's Today. She's Ruling With 70+ Projects In 3 Industries With Her Versatility&Pure Talent. You Have Lot More To Achieve Tam @tamannaahspeaks Congratulations, Keep Glowing! #16YearsOfTAMANNAAH".

16 Years Of Constant Hard Work Reflects A Successful Pan Indian Actor, What She's Today❤️



She's Ruling With 70+ Projects In 3 Industries With Her Versatility&Pure Talent.



You Have Lot More To Achieve Tam @tamannaahspeaks 🌸♡



Congratulations, Keep Glowing!#16YearsOfTAMANNAAH pic.twitter.com/vxaKaci7hC — 𝐕𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐲 ♡🕊 (@VickyS_Speaks) March 3, 2021

One fan took to Twitter to share a still of Tamanaah from the film Kalloori. The film is a 2007 coming of age Tamil film that had Akhil and Tamannaah in the leads. Take a look at what the fan posted here!

Kalloori 🥺🤧❤️

The most beautiful and emotional movie 🤧🥺 Tammy as Shobhana ❤️

So proud to her fan for since 14 Years... From a childhood fan, till now and always ever..... Love you Tammy ❤️@tamannaahspeaks #16YearsOfTAMANNAAH pic.twitter.com/IBY28i03o7 — Aathavan_Tammy☕💞 (@Aathavan_speaks) March 4, 2021

Read more| Tamannaah Bhatia Shows What 'decision Making Looks Like' While Being Lost In Thoughts

Tamannaah's movies

Tamannaah Bhatia recently appeared in two web series: November Story for Disney+ Hotstar and 11th Hour for Aha. She will next be seen in the upcoming Hindi flick Bole Chudiyaan with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, as well as the long-delayed film, That Is Mahalakshmi, a Telugu comedy-drama, a remake of the 2014 Hindi film Queen.

She is also gearing up for the release of her upcoming sports drama Seetimaar opposite Gopichand, directed by Sampath Nandi. The actor is busy filming for the Anil Ravipudi directed comedy film F3: Fun and Frustration, which is set for an August 2021 release. Tamannaah's films also include the Telugu remake of the Hindi crime thriller Andhadhun, with co-stars Nithiin and Nabha Natesh.

Read more| Tamannaah Bhatia Sizzles In A Ravishing Blue Lehenga At A Mehendi Function In Jaipur

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.