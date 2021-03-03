Tamannaah Bhatia Sizzles In A Ravishing Blue Lehenga At A Mehendi Function In Jaipur

Tamannaah Bhatia has been having a blast at a wedding ceremony of one of her friends as she recently shared a glimpse of one of the pre-wedding rituals on social media with her fans. She was seen in a complete traditional look for the wedding as she posted her stunning photos. Her fans took to the comment section to praise how ‘awesome’ and ‘gorgeous’ she looked in her latest photo.

Tamannaah at a wedding function in Jaipur

Tamannaah Bhatia recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a vibrant photo with all her fans in which she can be seen with the bride and groom along with some of her other friends. In the photo, Tamannaah Bhatia can be seen wearing a stunning blue coloured lehenga having some intricate golden work all over it. She accessorized her look with a cool golden bracelet along with a pair of shimmering earrings. While Tamannaah Bhatia was dressed in a blue lehenga, her other friends in the photo were also seen in vibrant wedding attire.

In the caption, she stated how she was enjoying a Mehendi ceremony in Jaipur and added three heart symbols in the end. She even tagged her friends in the post who were present with her at the wedding function. She also shared another photo of her right after she was done applying mehndi on her hands. In the photo, she can be seen flaunting her Mehendi with a gleeful smile on her face. The photo also gave a beautiful glimpse of the stunning wedding decoration that could be seen in the background.

Image Source- Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram post was filled with hearts and fire emojis to express how much they loved her in the traditional look. Many of the fans took to the comment section and mentioned how beautiful she looked at the wedding while many others stated how she was setting family goals for them. Many others dropped in heart-eyed emojis along with fire symbols in the comment section to depict how lovely she looked in her latest photo. Have a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram and see how they swamped her photo with love.

