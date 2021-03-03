Tamannaah Bhatia Turns Bridesmaid; Gives Sneak Peek Into Best Friend's Sangeet Ceremony

Baahubali actor Tamannaah Bhatia has currently jetted off to Jaipur to attend one of her best friend’s wedding function. On Wednesday, March 3, the actor took to her Instagram space to give a sneak peek into the stunning Sangeet ceremony of the wedding. In the post, the actor looked extremely delighted for being the bridesmaid. Here’s everything that you need to know.

Tamannaah Bhatia attends her best friend’s wedding

In the picture shared by her, Tamannaah donned a gorgeous designer red lehenga paired with a matching off-shoulder blouse. The Entertainment actor’s look is accentuated with diamond earrings and a bracelet. Minimalistic makeup with wavy hair left open rounds off Tamannaah’s look. Seated beside her is her best buddy Ohaila Tanveer Khan. While Tamannaah shares a contagious smile, on the other hand, Ohaila pouts as the camera captures them. Check out the photograph below:

The post was soon followed by another quirky one, which features the duo having a gala time together. Holding a minion bag in the centre, the buddies don hilarious expression with full swag leaving her followers burst out in laughter. Going by the photos, it appears that the duo shares a special bond with each other. Here’s taking a quick look at it:

Their camaraderie was also seen in another post wherein another friend Raisa Somaiya accompanies them. The trio’s candid picture has given major friendship goals to netizens. After the post surfaced online, it created a massive buzz amongst Tamannaah’s Instagram family. From compliments to heart emoticons, fans have gone all out to say all things happy and nice upon seeing the trio’s banter. Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Tamannaah Bhatia has a dozen interesting projects lined up in her kitty. She is currently gearing up for the release of Seetimaarr alongside Gopichand and Digangana Suryavanshi. Post this, she will star in Anil Ravipudi directed comedy film F3: Fun and Frustration.

The film is slated for a release in the month of August, this year. That is Mahalaxmi (Queen’s Telugu remake), Bole Chudiyan starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Gurthunda Seethakalam are a few other projects that will feature Tamannaah Bhatia essaying the role.

