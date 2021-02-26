Tamannaah Bhatia Shows What 'decision Making Looks Like' While Being Lost In Thoughts

South diva Tamannaah Bhatia took to her official Instagram handle on February 25 and shared a picture of herself where she can be seen in a pensive mood. One can see her lost in her thoughts. In the caption, she informed her fans and followers that she is making a decision.

A pensive Tamannaah Bhatia

In the picture, Tamannaah can be seen sporting a black coloured hoodie. She went for minimal makeup and flaunted her natural look. Her short hair is kept loose. As for the caption, she wrote, “Decision making looks like… ‘#thoughtbecomethings’” with a thought balloon and a house emoticon. As soon as the picture was up on the internet, many of her fans rushed to drop positive comments on the post. Check some of the comments:

This isn’t the first time that the actor has charmed her fans. Tamannaah is an active Instagram user as she frequently updates her fans and followers with snippets from her personal and professional life. On February 9, the actor shared a series of pictures featuring herself. In the picture, the actor can be seen enjoying the sunrise and her coffee. She donned a white coloured tee with a bomber jacket and black pants. She flaunted her faded smile and natural look as she wore no-makeup. Her short hair is kept open.

Tamannaah captioned the post as, “Sometimes, all you need is a change in scenery”. Many of her fans complimented the beauty and dropped red hearts.

A peek into Tamannaah Bhatia's photos

Tamannaah Bhatia's filmography

Tamannaah Bhatia has featured in several popular movies including Entertainment, Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and F2: Fun and Frustration. She was last seen in 2019's Tamil release Action. She will next be seen in Andhadhun's Telugu remake Seetimaarr, Gurthunda Seethakalam, and Bole Chudiyan.

Image Source: Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram

