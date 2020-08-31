Pawan Kalyan's Upcoming Film With Harish Shankar Officially Announced By Producers

Pawan Kalyan's next movie has officially been announced by the makers. Previously this year, fans learned that Pawan Kalyan would be working alongside director Harish Shankar for his next project once he was done filming Vakeel Saab (Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Pink).

Mythri Movie Makers, the production house behind Pawan Kalyan's next movie, recently took to social media to reveal that the film will go on floors on the star's 49th birthday.

Pawan Kalyan & director Harish Shankar's next project officially announced by producers

Also Read | Pawan Kalyan's Fans Trend #PawannKalyanBirthdayCDP Ahead Of Superstar's 50th Birthday

Yesssss!



The Update you're looking for is Here!



September 2nd - 4:05 PM 😊



POWERSTAR @PawanKalyan @harish2you 💥 — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) August 31, 2020

Taking to social media, production house Mythri Movie Makers revealed that they were sharing a major update for Pawan Kalyan's next movie. They revealed that the movie would go on floors and begin filming on September 2, 2020, which also happens to be the powerstar's 49th birthday. Moreover, Mythri Movie Makers also revealed that the filming would begin exactly at 4:05 PM IST.

Also Read | Pawan Kalyan Roped In For Telugu Remake Of 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum'?

This is the first official announcement about Pawan Kalyan's upcoming project with Harish Shankar. While many reports claimed that the movie was in the making, nothing official was shared by the producers until now. As of now, nothing is known about the cast of the upcoming movie, other than the fact that it will star Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. A release date and official title for the movie have also not been shared.

Also Read | Pawan Kalyan & Pooja Hegde Might Star Together For Former's 28th Film: Reports

Pawan Kalyan will next be seen on screen in the upcoming courtroom drama Vakeel Saab. This movie is a remake of the acclaimed Bollywood film Pink, and Pawan Kalyan is playing the role of the lawyer that was played by Amitabh Bachchan in the original film. Vakeel Saab is directed by Venu Sriram and also stars Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla, and Prakash Raj in prominent roles.

This film will also mark the return of Pawan Kalyan as he took a two-year hiatus from films after 2018's Agnyaathavaasi. Vakeel Saab has not yet completed filming as all production was stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie is now set to resume filming after the new SOP for filmmakers was delivered by the Indian Government.

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni's Movies Directed By Trivikram Srinivas; See Full List Here

[Promo from Pawan Kalyan Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.