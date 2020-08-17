Pawan Kalyan's Fans Trend #PawannKalyanBirthdayCDP Ahead Of Superstar's 50th Birthday

Pawan Kalyan will celebrate his 50th birthday on September 2. The Tollywood actor, who has won millions of hearts with his performances over the years, is trending on Twitter way before his birthday. The excitement among Pawan Kalyan’s fans can be seen as they trend #PawannKalyanBirthdayCDP on Twitter by sharing various pictures of the Vakeel Saab actor. Though Pawan Kalyan’s birthday is two weeks away, it looks like fans can’t keep calm to wish their favourite actor.

Fans trend #PawannKalyanBirthdayCDP ahead of the superstar’s birthday

From creating a unique image to wish their favourite celebs to making their names trend on social media, die-hard fans leave no stone unturned when it comes to celebrating the birthday of their beloved stars. Recently, Pawan Kalyan’s fans took the game a notch higher as they flooded Twitter with advance wishes for the power star. Pawan, since yesterday, is receiving advance birthday wishes from his fans. Hence, the hashtag #PawannKalyanBirthdayCDP is trending on the micro-blogging site.

Showering warm wishes, one of his fans wrote, "5 minutes to goo.... Advance Happy Birthday To The Star @PawanKalyan...CDP Looks Massive And Cool !!" (sic). While another fan wrote, " #PawannKalyanBirthdayCDP.. Only Leader, i saw who encouraged people to go through the Constituent assembly debates & understand how our Constitution came into being - @PawanKalyan” (sic). While some fans have restored to creating special images for the star, others have simply commented how much they love the actor. Take a look at some of the tweets by fans:

#PawannKalyanBirthdayCDP

He didn't lose...

His winning is delayed and will be obvious eventuality over a period of time ...



Advence happy birth day @PawanKalyan garu in the behalf of all Thalapathy Fans ❤️#Master | @Actorvijay#PawannKalyanBirthdayCDP pic.twitter.com/Akkhi48iV2 — NABEES (@NABEES15) August 16, 2020

Here’s the common DP for Kalyan garu birthday - the man who has always striven to do the right thing for the people. Let us all stand together to support him....!!!!!#PawanKalyanBirthdayCDP #PawannKalyanBirthdayCDPpic.twitter.com/QVq9Mp0XOb — N@vèé 18 :) (@navethe420) August 16, 2020

Again the world biggest Trend is under the foot of Pawan Kalyan garu

Let celebrate the victory@PawanKalyan #PawannKalyanBirthdayCDP pic.twitter.com/QF83alo0L5 — Balu Dhulipudi (@BaluDhulipudi) August 16, 2020

What's next for Pawan Kalyan?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pawan Kalyan will be next seen in the much-awaited film Vakeel Saab, which is helmed by Venu Sriram. The drama film is being produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor. The film is an official remake of Amitabh Bachchan and Taapse Pannu starrer Pink, which was directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. Moreover, the movie also features Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla, and Prakash Raj in the lead roles. The film was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres in May, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the release has been stalled.

