Remember When Renu Desai Spoke About Her Separation From Pawan Kalyan In An Interview?

In 2012, Renu Desai made headlines after her separation from actor and politician Pawan Kalyan. Renu Desai, in a TV interview back then, revealed what it was like being married to Pawan Kalyan. She also shed light upon several aspects of marriage that she faced during her time with him. Pawan Kalyan married Renu Desai back in 2009 and parted ways in 2012. Renu Desai, in the TV interview, mentioned that she had been subjected to a lot of online hate. However, she added that she had not let that get the best of her and was rather focused on things which were important to her.

Remember when Renu Desai spoke up about her separation from Pawan?

In the interview, Renu Desai spoke about her marriage with Pawan Kalyan and said that she and Pawan Kalyan were never like husband and wife. She added that she felt as if their relationship was quite different. She then remarked that back then, she was not a homemaker and used to often assist Pawan in his work. She added that at times, it would often happen that they would work together. Renu Desai also said that she had seen him very closely and more than a husband, he was like a friend to her. She then ended the segment by saying that Pawan Kalyan and her relationship felt like a friendship.



Pawan Kalyan and Renu Desai have two children, Akira Nandan and Aadya. On the work front, Pawan Kalyan currently has been working on one of the most anticipated films for the South Industry. The remake of Pink has been undertaken by the actor and thus fans are excited to see what the Telugu version of the film will bring to the screen. Pawan Kalyan will be playing the lawyer in the film and thus fans are quite excited to see him portray this role. The film has created a huge buzz among his fans and thus fans of Pawan Kalyan are eager to watch the film on the big screen. Renu Desai, on the other hand, has been away from cinema for a while now. However, her fans wish to see her on the big screen as soon as possible.

