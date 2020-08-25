Pawan Kalyan & Pooja Hegde Might Star Together For Former's 28th Film: Reports

Pooja Hegde has several projects in the pipeline, from Radhe Shyam to Most Eligible Bachelor. There are speculations doing the rounds that the actor might be seen in Pawan Kalyan’s next movie as well. The actors will reportedly be seen together in Harish Shankar directorial.

Telugu Mirchi has reported that Pawan Kalyan has signed his 28th film which will be directed by Harish Shankar. The film is in the pre-production stage and the director Harish has almost finalised Pooja Hegde for the cast of the film. If all goes as per the reports, then Pooja Hegde would be sharing the screen with Pawan Kalyan.

Director Harish and Pooja’s projects together

Pooja Hegde and Harish Shankar have worked together in the past. The two have worked in films like DJ and Gaddalakonda Ganesh. Duvvada Jagannadham was a 2017 action comedy film which was a box office hit.

The film starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead. The film was about an undercover officer who is given a task to bring down a real estate crime lord and a corrupt minister. The film was very well received by fans and critics alike.

Gaddalakonda Ganesh, on the other hand, was an action thriller film with Harish Shankar as director and Pooja played a supporting role in the film. The film starred Mirnalini Ravi and Varun Tej in the leads. Gaddalakonda Ganesh was received well by fans and critics alike.

Pooja Hegde on the work front

Pooja Hegde's forthcoming film Radhe Shyam's shooting will resume soon. The actor will be seen opposite megastar Prabhas and the team will begin its shooting soon in September in Hyderabad. According to The News Minute's recent report, a massive set has been created in Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad, where Prabhas and the rest of the cast will be shooting their next schedule.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde will be next seen in Bhaskar's Most Eligible Bachelor. The movie, starring Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni in the lead, is currently in post-production. The Pooja Hegde starrer will release in Pongal 2021. Besides the upcoming, Pooja also has Farhad Samji's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan.

