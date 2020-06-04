Prashanth Neel Turns 40, Fans Shower 'KGF Chapter 2' Director With Birthday Wishes

With just two films in his kitty, filmmaker Prashanth Neel has gone on to become one of the most bankable and sought-after directors in the industry. Prashanth Neel's film KGF went on to become a massive pan-India hit and now fans are excited to see Yash as Rocky in KGF Chapter 2. Prashanth Neel turns 40 today and many members of the film fraternity wished the filmmaker on his birthday. Not only that but also netizens took to their social media to shower the filmmaker with birthday wishes.

Also Read: KGF Actor Yash’s Daughter Arya Singing Lullaby To Her Baby Brother Will Melt Your Heart

For quite some time now, fans have been waiting for more details like a poster or a teaser unveil for the film. The Prashanth Neel directorial KGF Chapter 2 is one of the much-awaited movies amongst the fans and they are waiting with anticipation to witness Yash as Rocky and Sanjay Dutt as Adheera lock horns. Here are some birthday wishes from the fans for Prashanth Neel.

Fans showered Prashanth Neel with birthday wishes on social media

#KGFChapter2

KGF 1 has taken KFI to next level hope KGF 2 will take KFI to another level

Marana Mass Waiting

Best wishes from #Thalaivar#Superstar #Rajinikanth Fans

Va Karikaala 🔥🔥🔥 — कर्नल चिकारा (@champaklalgadaa) June 4, 2020

How Many Are Madly Waiting For Next Blockbuster Movie #KGFChapter2

If Waiting RTs 🔁🔁🔁🔁🔁

Rocky Bhai 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/qye3KEPYRP — Md Kashif (@itxmdkashif) June 4, 2020

Prashanth Neel spilled the beans on his future projects

The KGF Chapter 2 director recently revealed to a publication about his future commitments. Prashanth Neel revealed that all the movies which he will be making in the future will be a Kannada movie. The KGF Chapter 2 director also said that it is the Kannada people who have helped him earn his bread and have given him a name in the industry.

Prashanth Neel also called Kannada as his 'DNA'. The director also said that he is unable to commit to future projects as he is completely focused on KGF Chapter 2. But the filmmaker assured in his statement that all his films will be Kannada movies. The film KGF (Kolar Gold Fields) revolved around Rocky Bhai, an underworld don who returns to his hometown and aims to gain control over a mining concentration camp called Narachi.

The camp was shown to be headed by a crook called Garuda which was essayed by Ramachandra Raju. The film revolves around Rocky Bhai and Garuda locking horns in the movie. The film, KGF Chapter 2 will reportedly revolve around Rocky Bhai rebuilding Narachi into a town.

Also Read: 'KGF' Star Yash Will Be Seen Sharing The Screen With THIS Actor In His Next Film

Also Read: Are Tamannaah Bhatia And Pak's Abdul Razzaq Actually Tying The Knot? Here's The Truth

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.