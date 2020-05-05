'KGF' Star Yash Will Be Seen Sharing The Screen With THIS Actor In His Next Film

Kannada superstar Yash has made it to headlines yet again and this time it is for his upcoming film’s cast. The actor who saw the massive success of the period drama thriller KGF has the sequel of it lined up in October this year. Reportedly, Yash has signed another film with director Narthan and everyone has been curious to know who will star opposite Yash in the movie.

Yash will be starring opposite this actor in his next film

Yash’s next movie with director Narthan is reportedly going to feature Tamannaah Bhatia. Tamannaah had made her debut in Kannada film industry by getting featured in a groovy dance number in the film Jaguar. Jaguar was an action romantic film starting Nikhil Gowda and Deepti Sati. Fans are intrigued to watch this new pair on screen as the two have never been paired together in the past.

Yash and wife introduced their newborn son to their fans

On another note, Yash is in quarantine with his family and is enjoying his time with them. Yash and his wife recently introduced their newborn son on social media and had posted his picture online. The two were blessed with a daughter in December 2018 and their son turned 6 months old recently. Check out a picture of him below.

KGF sequel

On the work front, apart from the Narthan directorial, Yash has KGF lined up which stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon as well. KGF is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kirangandhur under the banner of Hombale Films. Actor Raveena Tandon got candid with a media portal about Yash and revealed a lot of interesting details about him.

Raveena Tandon said that the actor was a gem to everybody on set and she had a great experience shooting with him. She further added to her comments and said that the whole unit was warm and welcoming. Raveena Tandon even told the portal that her shooting schedule got over in February before the lockdown was announced.

Image Credits: Yash Instagram

