Film Producer DVV Danayya Reacts To 'RRR' Vs 'Maidaan' Release Date Clash Controversy

The makers of the SS Rajamouli directorial RRR recently announced the release date of the much-anticipated action drama. However, this did not sit well with Bollywood filmmaker Boney Kapoor as he also has his movie Maidaan releasing in the same weekend. Read along to find out more about the ongoing controversy and what producer DVV Danayya has to say about the same.

DVV Danayya on RRR and Maidaan release clash

The highly awaited NTR Jr. and Ram Charan starrer RRR is all set to hit theatres during Dussehra 2021 on October 13, 2021. Film producer Boney Kapoor didn’t seem happy about the announcement as he had already announced the release of his period sports drama Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn in the same weekend on October 15, 2021. The latter had hopes of cashing in good profits on the festive weekend.

According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, Boney Kapoor is of the opinion that an established filmmaker like SS Rajamouli who has been at the helm of blockbuster films like Baahubali series doesn’t need festive holidays to release his films. Both the Tollywood and Bollywood filmmakers have had a rift since the making of Baahubali following a controversy that was led by financial reasons and late actor Sridevi not being a part of it. The outlet contacted Danayya for a comment who mentioned that everyone has their own plans to decide release dates.

DVV mentioned that the movie’s release had already been pushed from July 2020 to January 2021 and then indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that after all the efforts by the team and with uncertain shooting schedules the makers finally slated the release for October 13, 2021, on the Dussehra weekend. He also added that the festival is incomplete with no film releases.

Danayya also mentioned how Dussehra is one of the biggest festivals in the region and Telugu audiences, as well as people around the country, celebrate it with great pomp. He expressed how it was not his or the makers' call to decide the release date of the movie but they have been under pressure by the film’s buyers, exhibitors and distributors. Danayya stated that they are the ones who decide the release date as per their logistics and other modalities and hence it is needless to blame the makers for the release clash.

Interestingly, both the films feature Ajay Devgn. While he plays the lead role in Maidaan, the Tanhaji actor also has an important character to play in RRR.

