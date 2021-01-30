'RRR' To 'KGF 2': Pan India Movies Whose Release Date Announcement Broke The Internet

In the past few days, the South Indian film industry has been trending all over social media for several big announcements about the release dates. The year 2021 is going to be huge in terms of big pan Indian movies. There was huge suspense around when the movies will be hitting the screens because of the COVID-19 pandemic and theatres being closed. But as the film industry is slowly getting back to its feet, the makers announced the release dates of various movies. Here is a look at the movies took the internet by storm with the announcement of its release dates.

KGF: Chapter 2 release date

KGF: Chapter 2 release date was announced yesterday by the makers on social media. It was revealed that the movie will be having a theatrical release on July 16, 2021. Millions of fans were eagerly waiting to get an update about the KGF: Chapter 2 release date since quite sometime now. The makers made this announcement through a new poster which sees Yash posing with a gun in his hands in front of a huge lion statue. The movie will be releasing in five languages Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. KGF: Chapter 2 cast will feature several big names like Yash in the lead, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt as Adheera, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj among others. Here is a look at the KGF: Chapter 2 release date announcement.

Yash's KGF: Chapter 2

Also Read | 'KGF Chapter 2' Release Date Announced Along With A Rowdy Poster, See Details Here

Also Read | Allu Arjun Starrer 'Pushpa' Gets Release Date, Actor Shares Intriguing Look From The Film

RRR release date

Ram Charan's RRR has been in the news ever since its announcement. Fans had been waiting to get an update about the release date since the last few months. A few days ago, it was revealed that Ram Charan's RRR will be dropping on October 13, 2021. The movie is being helmed by SS Rajamouli and features a strong star cast of Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani in key roles. SS Rajamouli shared the poster on his social media and captioned it as, “Witness the unstoppable force of fire and water on October 13, 2021.” Here is a look at the release date announcement by the makers.

Ram Charan's RRR

Also Read | Allu Arjun's Brother Allu Sirish Gives Fans A Sneak-peek Into 'Pushpa' Vanity Van

Also Read | Alia Bhatt Extends Birthday Wishes To 'RRR' Co-star Olivia Morris, Shares Her First Look

Pushpa release date

Allu Arjun recently shared the much-awaited Pushpa release date for his fans. He shared his intense and intriguing look from the movie and mentioned that the movie will be releasing this year two days before the independence day on August 13, 2021. He shared a poster of Pushpa which features him in a never seen before look and expressed his excitement about releasing the movie on big screens. He captioned the post as, “#PUSHPA loading in theatres from 13th August 2021. Excited to meet you all in cinemas this year. Hoping to create the same magic one more time with dearest @aryasukku & @thisisdsp.” Here is a look at the poster.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa

Image Credits: Yash, Allu Arjun and SS Rajamouli Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.