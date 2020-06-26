'FIR' Actor Manjima Mohan Hates The Shackles Placed On Films Headlined By Female Actors

Manjima Mohan, last seen in Tamil film Devarattam, in a recent media interview with an online portal, said that she hates the term women-centric films, often used to address movies headlined by female actors. She said that films should not be intertwined with gender. She shared instances where the plot of the movie revolved around the female lead yet was not called women-centric.

She listed movies like Vignesh Shivan's Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (2015) and Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa (2010), where female leads had equal parts and were not termed women-centric. Manjima Mohan, lastly, exclaimed that if men and women are given equal parts, in any movie it becomes as good as a woman-centric film. Meanwhile, in the media interview, Manjima Mohan praised Keerthy Suresh's Penguin and Jyotika's Ponmagal Vandhal.

Manjima Mohan on her new venture

Manjima Mohan has started a new social media page, where she brings to light some unrecognised talents. The social media page is named One In a Million Talent, which Manjima Mohan runs with her friends. Talking about the social media page in the interview, Manjima said that doing something for the unrecognised talent has been her dream since college. However, due to her thriving movie career, she was unable to pursue it.

But, since, everyone is in lockdown, she felt it is the right time to start the venture. Artists only work for appreciation and putting out a post on social media will help them garner that, said Manjima Mohan, in the interview. She added that she intends to take the social media page to another level. However, nothing has been decided yet.

Manjima Mohan's forthcoming projects

Manjima Mohan has a slew of movies at different stages of production. She has Kalathil Sandhippom with Jiiva, Arulnithi and Priya Bhavani Shankar. Thereafter, Manjima has Tughlaq Durbar with Vijay Sethupathi and Aditi Rao Hydari, and FIR with Vishnu Vishal, Raiza Wilson and Reba Monica John. Talking about her role in FIR, Manjima Mohan said that she plays the role of a lawyer, who appears in the most crucial points of Vishnu Vishal's life.

