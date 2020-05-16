What Is The 'Fir Muskurayega India' Challenge And How To Participate In It?

The song Fir Muskurayega India is the brainchild of Kaushal Kishore who penned the song. The song is composed by Vishal Mishra and the video clip features PM Narendra Modi along with many Bollywood celebrities. The song is created by Just Music and Cape of Good Films with the aim to share a ray of positivity among the people of India and assuring them with hope during these trying times.

The song has reached a viewership of 13 million views since it was released on April 6, 2020. Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao, Taapsee Pannu, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakulpreet Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Jackky Bhagnani along with a short clip fo PM Modi's speech at the start. Read on to know more about what is the fir muskurayega India challenge.

ALSO READ| Bread Garden Art Challenge Is The New Viral Thing; Take A Look At This New Trend

ALSO READ| Music Challenge Instagram Story: See 5 Templates You Can Use For A Music Challenge Story

How to participate in the Fir Muskurayega India challenge?

Those who want to share this positive and reassuring message of faith through their social media can share this song on their social media.

People can use Instagram, Like, Tiktok, Facebook or any other app to share this song video with their contacts.

Before sharing the song, one can make a video on the same song by performing the hook step of the song or just creating one's own choreography.

Then you can tag your friends to do the same.

The aim is to boost people's spirits in the current lockdown situation in India as the country is currently observing its 3rd phase of lockdown against the COVID-19 outbreak.

image courtesy: Jjustmusicofficial Instagram

Fir Muskurayega India challenge

Take a look at how Bollywood celebs and the people of India have attempted this Fir Muskurayega India challenge to share positivity and good vibes to all those who are struggling to stay self-quarantined in their homes and the frontline workers. India is currently observing lockdown in maximum cities, the lockdown is expected to be lifted on May 17.

ALSO READ| Harbhajan Singh Nominates Sourav Ganguly, Shikhar Dhawan For #KeepItUp Challenge

image courtesy: Jjustmusicofficial Instagram

ALSO READ| Hrithik Roshan Takes #BackToThe90s Challenge, Reveals His Favorite Movie

ALSO READ| Justin Bieber Loves To Take Up Social Media Challenges; Here's Proof

Promo Image courtesy: jjustmusicofficial Instagram