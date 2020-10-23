Kiara Advani Expected Backlash Over Kabir Singh, But Upset Film Was 'reduced To One Slap'

Kiara Advani was recently featured on No Filter Neha episodes and the actor addressed the Kabir Singh controversy and the backlash her character in the film received. The actor revealed that even though the creators and herself had anticipated some criticism from the audience, they did not expect the magnitude of the backlash it got. She also revealed that she was disappointed that the entire movie was reduced to one slap and how the debates about misogyny overshadowed how Preeti stood up for herself without anyone else's support.

Kiara Advani anticipated backlash for Kabir Singh

Kiara Advani explained that she was "happy when Guilty came out and Good Newwz came out and people were like okay, wow, she’s a versatile actress and you know I’ve got all the critical acclaim for. But, with Kabir, I think, it was, I was very nervous before the film release because I was aware that section of backlash would come because we saw it happen with the first film. So, we knew it would happen".

Kiara Advani in Kabir Singh

Kiara Advani revealed that she did not know that the backlash would be of a great magnitude, "We didn’t expect the extent of it because of course with the Hindi Film Industry, it’s a larger audience and the way the film reached out to people. The actor is of the opinion that the final scene of the film depicted Preeti as a strong woman. She said, "For me, that scene showed her strength, she wasn’t just going to just go back to the man she loved. She decided to raise a child on her own, she left, she left him, she left the man her parents forced her to marry. I just felt she was not the woman that maybe other people saw her to be till that interval and I felt unfortunate for those people who did have the comments of misogyny and all of that which of course there is a part of the character but that’s something that was always known to the audience when you see it in the promos also”.

Kiara Advani was disappointed that the film was reduced to 'one slap'

“Unfortunately, some people just made the slap, the whole movie about one slap. It was not about one slap. That’s not something that I stand for. And, that’s not something that I would ever stand for and that’s not something Preeti stood for, either. Because she left him, she’s like no way, you have ruined whatever we’ve had this entire issue and she doesn’t go back to him and he comes finding her and even in that moment she doesn’t want to see his face but they have a confrontation and that’s what their climax scene, I think was 20 minutes long, where everything is discussed, argued and I guess, love is love at the end of the day. They both come back together.”

