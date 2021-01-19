'Fresh Lime Soda' Poster: Sonalee Kulkarni, Prarthana Behere Share 1st Look Of Their Next

Marathi actor Prarthana Behere and Sonalee Kulkarni will be seen together on screen yet again. The actors shared the poster of their upcoming film Fresh Lime Soda. They were previously seen together in Mrinal Kulkarni's film Ti and Ti which released in 2019. Read further to know everything about the upcoming film.

Prarthana Behere and Sonalee Kulkarni reveal the poster of Fresh Lime Soda

Prarthana Behere and Sonalee Kulkarni recently revealed that they will be working together in a film. They shared the poster of Fresh Lime Soda which will be directed by Abhishek Jawkar. In the Fresh Lime Soda poster, Sonalee and Prarthana are seen standing outside a car enjoying the serene sunset. From the poster, one can make out that the two are good friends and are traveling together on a road. Here is the Fresh Lime Soda Poster starring Sonalee and Prarthana.

Reactions on the Fresh Lime Soda poster

Several actors and fans commented on the post congratulating Sonalee and Prarthana. Marathi actor Subodh Bhave congratulated Sonalee and called her Apsara referring to her role in her film Natrang. Fans wrote that they are extremely excited about the film and cannot wait for it to release. Take a look at some of the comments on Sonalee's poster reveal.

Image Credits: Sonale Kulkarni's Instagram

More about Fresh Lime Soda

Even though Sonalee and Prarthana worked together in Ti and Ti in 2019, the story revolved around actor Pushkar Jog. This time the two female actors will be leading the film. The release date of the film is mentioned on the nameplate of the car featured on the poster and it reads August 2021. Sonalee shared that the film will be produced by Red bulb Movies, Unparalleled Media and Fledgers Entertainment. This will be the directorial debut of Abhishek Jawkar in the Marathi industry. Besides direction, he has also written the screenplay of the film. He had previously directed the Hindi film Missing On the Weekend which released in 2016. He will also be producing some upcoming films like Kaivalyaa and Grey.

