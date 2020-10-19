When Sonalee Kulkarni Showed Fans How To Steal The Spotlight By Flashing Her Dance Moves

Sonalee Kulkarni, known for her work in films like Grand Masti and Mitwaa, has been actively pursuing her passion. Even though her dance skills have always been well-known to her fans and in the entire Marathi film industry, she seems to be upping her game now. She has performed in several Marathi reality shows and her fans never run out of praises for her dancing; which is clearly visible in the comments on Sonalee Kulkarni’s Instagram posts.

Sonalee Kulkarni's dance on New Year's eve steals the show

The actress had shared a video of her dance performance on New Year's eve from the dance reality show Yuva Dancing Queen on her Instagram. Dancing alongside fellow performer Purva Shinde, Sonalee Kulkarni flashed her moves that even got the judge cheering along with the audience. The actress danced her heart out with the same passion that a garba fan would dance during Navratri.

(Source: Sonalee Kulkarni's official Instagram account)

In this video, among the many other Sonalee Kulkarni videos where she shakes a leg, you can see her dance with shining energy and passion. This video, which was uploaded on Sonalee Kulkarni’s Instagram account, shows the actress dancing like any person would dance at a party with family and friends. There are more of Sonalee Kulkarni’s videos of her dancing available on her Instagram account. Here is another video of a rehearsal where you can see Sonalee Kulakarni showing off her moves.

Dancing to the beat the ‘Sonalee way’

Anybody who is passionate about dancing knows to ‘dance like no one is watching’. And in every Sonalee Kulkarni's videos where she shakes a leg, fans exactly know what passion for dancing is. As far as Sonali’s followers are concerned, they would definitely be waiting for more of this from the actress.

The actress last starred in the Marathi movie Vicky Velingkar which was released last year. Sonalee Kulkarni has definitely shown fans to dance in such a way that will make you steal the spotlight. A dancing enthusiast that she is, her fans can surely expect to see her shaking a leg soon enough!

