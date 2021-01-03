Prarthana Behere And Vaibhav Tatwawadi Have Starred In THESE Films Together

One of the highly-loved on-screen couples of the Marathi film industry, Prarthana Behere and Vaibhav Tatwawadi have given multiple hit films together. The duo first shared the screen space in 2015's Marathi film Coffee Ani Barach Kahi and won netizens hearts as Nishad and Jaai. Before she tied the knot with director Abhishek Jawkar in 2017, speculations about Prarthana and Vaibhav's love story were also rife. However, check out the list of Prarthana Behere's movies with Vaibhav Tatwawadi if you love the duo's on-screen chemistry.

Coffee Ani Barach Kahi

2015's Marathi romantic drama, Coffee Ani Barach Kahi marked the first on-screen collaboration of Prarthana Behere and Vaibhav Tatwawadi. The film had director Prakash Kunte at its helm and it also starred Neha Mahajan, Bhushan Pradhan and Suyash Tilak in supporting roles. Coffee Ani Barach Kahi showcased how two lovers find it difficult to express their feelings to each other.

Mr. and Mrs. Sadachari

After the success of Coffee Ani Barach Kahi, Prarthana and Vaibhav reunited in 2016 for the Marathi action romance titled Mr. and Mrs. Sadachari. The film is an official Marathi remake of the hit Kannada film Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari. The action-romance showcased how two lovers, in a fit of anger, decide to marry someone else. However, they later realise their mistake and decide to reconcile their differences.

What's Up Lagna

Director Vishwas Joshi's Marathi romance drama What's Up Lagna also starred Prarthana and Vaibhav as on-screen lovers. The film released in 2018 and showcased how an IT professional and an actor, both poles apart from each other, fall in love and face turbulence after their marriage. What's Up Lagna also starred Mayur Bambal, Ila Bhate, Shreyas Deshpande and Suraj Hiwale in supporting roles.

Readymix

Yet another romance drama, filmmaker Jalindar Kumbhar's Marathi film Readymix marked Prarthana and Vaibhav's last on-screen appearance together. The film released in 2019 and starred Anand Ingle, Neha Joshi, Ashish Gokhale and Sunil Tawde in key roles. The story of the film revolves around two individuals, i.e. Sameer and Nupur. While Sameer is shown to be an interior designer, Nupur is shown to struggle with finding her feet in terms of her career. However, after she starts a salon franchisee, Nupur crosses paths with Sameer as her salon's interior designer and the latter instantly falls in love with the former.

