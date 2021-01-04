Sonalee Kulkarni Of 'Dhurala' Cast Shares First Look Test Photos With Siddharth Jadhav

Dhurala is a 2020 Marathi flick that stars Sonalee Kulkarni, Siddharth Jadhav, Amey Wagh, Sai Tamhankar, and Ankush Chaudhari in pivotal roles. As Dhurala completed one year of its release on January 4, Sonalee Kulkarni shared a series of pictures from the first look test of the film. Sonalee Kulkarni was seen in the role of Monica in Dhurala.

In the first picture, Sonalee Kulkarni is seen posing with Siddharth Jadhav. They are seen dressed up in their character costumes as they pose together. She also shared the first look test of the Ubhe family where Saie Tamhankar is seen posing with Ankush Chaudhari, Sidharth Jadhav and others. She also shared her picture as Monica on the occasion of Dhurala completing one year.

Sai Tamhankar who portrayed the role of Burgunda as part of Dhurala cast in the movie also celebrated one year of Dhurala with some pictures. She shared her character poster from Dhurala. Sai also shared a black background poster of the movie to mark the one year anniversary.

Dhurala shooting location

Dhurala’s story was set in a village in Maharashtra called Ambegaon, which is located in Pune, Maharashtra. The plot follows the death of the village Sarpanch Anna Ubhe who passes away just a few days before the elections are to take place. As there will be a new Sarpanch appointed, the late sarpanch’s eldest son Navnath who handles the family business is adamant about taking his father’s place and stands in opposition to Harish Ghadwe. It is not confirmed as to whether the film is a true story.

About cast, release and other details

The main cast of the movie includes Ankush Chaudhuri as Navnath Ubhe; Sai Tamhankar as Harshada Ubhe; Alka Kubal as Jyothi Tai Ubhe; Siddharth Jadhav Hanumantha Ubhe, and Sonalee Kulkarni as Monica Ubhe. The supporting cast includes Nupur Dudwadkar, Devendra Gaikwad, Prajakta Hanamghar, Priyadarshan Jadhav, Umesh Kamat, Prasad Oak, Uday Sabnis, Sulekha Talvalkar, Sunil Tawde, Amey Wagh, and Shrikant Yadav.

The movie has been written by Kshitij Patwardhan and directed by Sameer Vidwans. It is produced by Ranjit Gugle, Anish Joag, and Mangesh Kulkarni. Music for the movie has been composed by Av Prafullachandra, Cinematography is done by Akash Agrawal while the film editing has been done by Faisal Mahadik.

