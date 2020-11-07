Kamal Haasan's Birthday: Celebs Flood Social Media With Wishes As Actor Turns 66

Actor Kamal Haasan’s 66th birthday is being grandly celebrated by fans on various social media platforms. The actor is much-loved for his impactful roles across south Indian film industries. A bunch of celebrities also took to social media to wish the actor and highlight his inspirational work in cinema. Have a look at a few south Indian stars who had unique messages for the actor on his special day.

South celebs wish Kamal Haasan

Actor Kichcha Sudeep posted a dapper picture of Kamal Haasan while wishing him a happy birthday in a simple fashion. The picture showcases him dressed in a black suit with a moustache giving the picture a stylish touch. Have a look.

Tovino Thomas posted a throwback picture of Kamal Haasan while wishing him on Twitter. He posted a photograph where a young Kamal Haasan is seen wearing a white shirt and a pair of Khaki pants while he wears an intense expression across his face. Have a look at Kamal Haasan’s birthday wish here.

Superstar Mahesh Babu posted a sweet picture of himself shaking Kamal Haasan’s hands at a formal gathering. Both the actors are seen with a bright smile across the face as they look at each other with immense respect. In the small birthday note, Mahesh Babu has mentioned that Kamal Haasan is the kind of actor who lives every character that he plays. He has called the veteran actor a genius and has also mentioned the kind of inspiration he gets from the actor. Here is a glimpse.

Wishing the legendary @ikamalhaasan sir a very happy birthday... A genius who embodies every role he plays... Truly an inspirationðŸ™ðŸ» Good health and happiness to you always sir! ðŸ˜Š pic.twitter.com/4EqqD2iMae — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) November 7, 2020

Actor Dhruv Vikram took to his Instagram story to wish Kamal Haasan a happy birthday. He posted two videos which were a compilation of a few iconic scenes from Kamal Haasan films. In the small note, he mentioned that he loves the actor and he will forever remain the pride of Indian cinema.

Prithviraj Sukumaran had a heartfelt message on the occasion of Kamal Haasan's birthday. He posted a picture of Kamal Haasan where he is seen pulling off the salt and pepper look with a lot of grace. In the caption, the actor mentioned that Kamal Haasan is one of world cinema’s greatest. Have a look.

Ramesh Bala posted a sweet message for the actor highlighting his major qualities that must be appreciated. He posted a picture where the two artists were seen posing with each other while wishing the actor through the caption. He called Kamal Haasan a man with multiple talents and also spoke highly of his leadership qualities.

Wishing Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan a Happy Birthday..



A man of multiple talents.. A righteous leader..



Wishing him all success..#HBDKamalHaasan pic.twitter.com/FRqnknRg3x — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 7, 2020

Ashok Selvan posted a major throwback picture while wishing the much-loved superstar. In the picture posted, he is seen looking at Kamal Haasan with a lot of love while speaking highly of him through the tweet. He has also mentioned that Kamal Haasan is his inspiration in many ways.

To the man who is a source of inspiration and a vital role model to me, I want to wish a spectacular birthday and many more years to come! :) Sending you more power. Cheers and love. @ikamalhaasan #HBDKamalHaasan pic.twitter.com/i91flhL0oL — Ashok Selvan (@AshokSelvan) November 7, 2020

Gopichandh Malineni posted a stylish picture of Kamal Haasan while wishing him. He wished the actor a happy birthday while praying for his success and health. Check it out.

Wishing a very happy birthday To The Legendary Actor @ikamalhaasan Garu.. Have Successful And Healthy Year Ahead sir !!#HBDKamalHaasan pic.twitter.com/94kC1BlNcM — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) November 7, 2020

Raashi Khanna posted a sweet and meaningful birthday wish for Kamal Haasan through her Twitter handle. She mentioned in the tweet that Kamal Haasan is one of the most talented and skillful actors in the industry. She also wished him happiness and health.

Happy birthday to the super talented @ikamalhaasan sir! Wish you great health and happiness.. ðŸ˜‡ — Raashi (@RaashiKhanna) November 7, 2020

Khushbu Sundar posted a delightful picture with Kamal Haasan on the occasion. In the picture, they are seen standing next to each other with sweet and warm smiles across their faces. In the caption, Khushbu has mentioned that Kamal Haasan is a man of principles and has a heart of gold. Have a look at the post here.

A very very Happy birthday to a man of principles and a heart of gold. Above all, a true legend and a very dear friend. @ikamalhaasan Happy birthday Sir. ðŸŽ‚ðŸŽ‚ðŸŽ‚ðŸ’ðŸ’ðŸ’ðŸ’ðŸ’ðŸ’ðŸ¥°ðŸ¥°ðŸ¥°â¤â¤â¤ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/6n4U14mu9m — KhushbuSundar â¤ï¸ (@khushsundar) November 7, 2020

