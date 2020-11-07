Kamal Haasan's Birthday: Top 5 Movies Of 'Ulaganayagan On OTT Platforms

Kamal Haasan made his movie debut as a child artiste, in the 1960-released film, Kalathur Kannamma. However, he first received a regional Filmfare Award for his role in the Malayalam film named Kanyakumari. On Kamal Haasan’s birthday, take a look at a list of some of his best movies that are available online on different streaming platforms.

Kamal Haasan's movies on Disney+ Hotstar

Vishwaroopam

Vishwaroopam is a spy action thriller film written, directed, and produced by Kamal Haasan, who also acts in the movie. The film featured Rahul Bose, Shekhar Kapur, Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah, and Jaideep Ahlawat in supporting roles. It released on January 25, 2013. Despite facing several controversies, the film received positive reviews. The plot of the film revolves around the life of Nirupama, who tries to find a reason to divorce her husband Vishva. Soon, she gets to know that her husband has connections with a dark and dangerous world. A sequel to the film, Vishwaroopam II was released in 2018.

Thoongaa Vanam

Thoongaa Vanam is an action thriller movie directed by Rajesh M. Selva. The film featured Kamal Haasan, Prakash Raj, Trisha, Kishore, Sampath Raj, and Yugi Sethu in the lead roles. The film was a remake of the French film named Nuit Blanche and was released in 2015. The story of the movie revolves around Diwakar, an IRS officer in the Narcotics Control Bureau who finds his life falling apart when a powerful drug dealer kidnaps his son.

Aadu Puli Aatam

Aadu Puli Aattam is an action film directed by S. P. Muthuraman. The movie which was made in black-and-white featured Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Sangeetha, and Sripriya in the lead roles. Later in the year 1978, the director remade the film in Telugu as Yetthuku Pai Yetthu. The film saw Rajinikanth playing the role of the main villain. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a young man who dreams of becoming a cop but ends up heading a gang of thieves. However, when he comes to know that his associates are much worse than thieves, he then decides to join the police force.

Kamal Haasan's movie on Amazon Prime

Nayagan

This Mani Ratnam film revolves around the story of Velu Nayakan, who is a common man and witnesses the brutal murder of his father. The corrupt police do not help him to find the real murderer and rather make his life worse. Being fed up with the struggle, he then decides to become a don. This film won Kamal Haasan the National Award for Best Actor. It featured Kamal Haasan and Saranya (in her feature debut) in the lead roles.

Kamal Haasan's movie on MX Player

Dasavathaaram

Kamal Haasan shocked and surprised his fans when he went ahead to play 10 roles in the film Dasavathaaram. The film was later released in Hindi as Dashavatar the next year. From playing former US President George Bush to an ex-CIA agent, he nailed everyone in his prosthetic make-up. With an intricate storyline and complex characters, the film gives the actor enough material to prove his mettle again.

