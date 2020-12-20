From 'Classmates' To Vaasthavam': Here Are Prithviraj's Movies With Kavya Madhavan

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran made his acting debut in 2002 and has worked in more than 100 films over the years. He has worked in both mainstreams as well as parallel films. In the later stages of his career, he launched his own production house and produced around 9 films. Prithviraj has worked with prominent directors as well as actors, one of them being Kavya Madhavan. Here's a list of their movies together:

Prithviraj's movies with Kavya Madhavan

Anandabhadram

This movie was released on November 4, 2005. Ananthan (Prithviraj) goes back to his family house to light a lamp for his mother, but an evil spirit awaits his arrival. The genre of the movie is dark fantasy drama. Both Prithviraj and Kavya Madhavan received massive praise for their performance in the film.

Classmates

This movie was released in August 2006. As the name suggests, the film is about college classmates and their reunion after a few years. With the reunion comes the revelation of dark secrets which changes their life. The movie is a mystery-drama.

Vaasthavam

The movie released on November 10, 2006. The movie revolves around Balachandran (Prithviraj) who has the responsibility of his four sisters. While struggling with his poor life, he ends up marrying a rich woman instead of Sumitra (Kavya), his one true love. Prithviraj received a state award for his performance in the film.

Kangaroo

This movie released on December 21, 2007. The plot focuses on Josekutty (Prithviraj) who loves Jansi (Kavya) and wants to marry her. The twist comes in when Jansi's sister dies, leaving her son for Josekutty to raise and to find a father for the child.

This was the list of Prithviraj's movies with Kavya Madhavan. Out of these Classmates turned out to be the highest-grossing film. It was also remade in Tamil with Prithviraj Sukumaran as the lead.

On the work front

Prithviraj is currently shooting for his upcoming movie, Kuruthi. The movie also features Roshan Mathew, Murali Gopy in lead roles. Recently, he took to his Instagram handle to share a 'robotic' picture of himself and captioned it as "I'll be back." No further description was given to the picture but looks like he will follow the path of Terminator.

