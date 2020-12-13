Prithviraj Sukumaran's Movie 'Anwar's' Jail Sequence Was Shot Here, Know More Trivia

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Anwar which was inspired by the 2008 Hollywood movie Traitor was an action thriller film of 2010. The movie’s principal photography was done at Kochi but what you see as a jail in the movie which is not really a jail. Read along and find out where the sequence was shot at.

Anwar Movie Trivia according to IMDb

The jail sequence in Anwar was shot at the Kannur Fort and the bricks that were destroyed in the fight sequence were actually fake.

The movies cast included Shane Nigam, Vinay Fort and Nithya Menen who played small supporting roles and have now become big names in the Malayalam movie industry.

More about Anwar

Anwar is a 2010 action thriller which was written and directed by Amal Neerad and starred Prithviraj in a titular role. The film made it to theatres on October 15, 2020, followed by a Tamil dubbed version on January 19, 2011. It was also later dubbed into Hindi titles Diler Hindustani. The movie has certain sequences inspired by the Hollywood movie Traitor.

The movie’s plot revolves around a youth Anwar, who gets involved with anti-social elements of society. The title character has a hidden agenda behind joining the terrorist organization, as the movie opens with visuals of the Coimbatore blast. The special team under Stalin Manimaran are then introduced who arrest Babu Sait, who is a local community leader and the lead suspect in the recent bombings. Anwar is a Muslim youth who gets arrested for carrying Hawala money and ends up in jail with Babu Sait and his team.

The movie was bankrolled by Raj Zacharias, while the script was written by Unni. R. The movie was narrated by Mammootty, music was done by Gopi Sundar and the cinematography was done by Satheesh Kurup and Vivek Harshan edited the movie. The cast included Prithviraj as Anwar, Mamta Mohandas as Ayesha, Prakash Raj as Stalin Manimaran and Lal playing Babu Sait among others. Other supporting roles were played by Assim Jamal, Sampath Raj, Sudheer Karamana, Saikumar, Geetha, Nithya Menen as Asna, Salim Kumar, Rajeev Pillai and Vinay Forrt.

