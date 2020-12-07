Prithviraj Shares His First Look From Nirmal Sahadev's Next; Says 'I'll Be Back'

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran recently took to social media to share an intriguing picture of himself from an upcoming film. The actor could be seen donning the avatar of a man with half his face covered in metal. Through the caption of the post, he has indicated that the character will soon be seen on the screens with an intriguing storyline. His fans have flooded the comments section with compliments as they would love to witness his unique avatar.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s upcoming film

In the picture posted on Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Instagram, he could be seen sitting inside an empty car wearing an intense expression across his face. The man seems seriously injured with blood oozing out from some parts of his neck and face. Prithviraj’s character has half his face covered in metal, indicating that he has either had a unique surgery done, or the man is a robot with proper skin cover to hide his identity.

In the photograph posted, Prithviraj is seen looking right ahead at the road while having a poker face on. His seemingly robotic left eye has a red light while the rest of his left-side is covered with metallic plates. He is also spotted with a short scar around his neck region, indicating that he just got out of a fight. Prithviraj’s character is also seen wearing a simple grey t-shirt which has been topped up with a blue denim jacket.

In the caption for the post, Prithviraj Sukumaran has given a hint about his character in the upcoming film. He has also tagged writer and director Nirmal Sahadev, who will be a major part of the film. Prithviraj has also specified that he will be back soon. Have a look at Prithviraj’s photos on his Instagram here.

In the comments section, a bunch of people has spoken about his unique look in the upcoming film. A few people have compared his look with that of the Terminator while others have used a bunch of emoticons to express their thoughts on the first look of Prithviraj’s movie. Have a look at a few comments on the post here.

Image Courtesy: Prithviraj Sukumaran Instagram

