RRR Release Date Announced By Director SS Rajamouli, Film To Release On This Date

SS Rajamouli's RRR is one of the most awaited films of this year and fans had been waiting eagerly for the release date of the Telugu period action drama film. The director of the movie, SS Rajamouli took to Instagram and shared the RRR release date with everybody today, on January 25, 2021, at 2 pm. Read on to know about the RRR cast, plot, and more.

RRR release date announced

Bahubali fame director SS Rajamouli, who is known for his lavish, big-budget films has shared the release date of his next venture titled RRR. He took to his Instagram handle and shared a new poster of the Telugu language period film. The latest poster features Jr NTR and Ram Charan, riding a bike and horse and looking fierce. Rajamouli captioned it, "Witness the unstoppable force of fire and water on October 13, 2021." You can see his Instagram post here.

SS Rajamouli enjoys a fan following of 915k followers on Instagram and his latest post, featuring the RRR poster received more than 55k likes within less than half an hour of posting. The excitement of fans and followers for the upcoming film was clearly visible through their comments on the post. While one follower wrote, "must be the next highest blockbuster ðŸ˜", while others commented saying that they are eagerly waiting for the action film. You can see some of the comments here.

More about the film

RRR plot revolves around the fictional story of India's freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju portrayed by Ram Charan and Komaran Bheem, played by Jr. NTR. The RRR cast includes Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani in pivotal roles as well. The film marks the maiden collaboration of Ram Charan and Jr NTR and will be set in the 1920s pre-independence era.

Five days back, on January 19, SS Rajamouli posted a glimpse of the climax shot and announced that the filming of the climax has begun. The picture shared by him showed the close-up of two injured arms holding each other. Rajamouli wrote, "The CLIMAX shoot has begun! My Ramaraju and Bheem come together to accomplish what they desired to achieve... #RRRMovie #RRR" You can see the post here.

Image Credits: Jr NTR official Instagram Account

