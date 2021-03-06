From Rana Daggubati To Diljit, Here's What Regional Cinema Stars Have Been Upto This Week

From Rana Daggubati starrer Haathi Mere Saathi getting a release date to Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming movie, several actors from regional cinema made to the news this past week from February 27 to March 06. Many of the posts attracted the attention of adoring fans. Here are some stories that you shouldn't miss:

Top stories this week

'Haathi Mere Saathi' release date

One of the most anticipated movies of 2020, Haathi Mere Saathi, which was delayed like all others due to the COVID-19 pandemic, finally got a release date. Actor Rana Daggubati recently took to social media to announce the release date of the film with a new poster on March 1. The film will have a pan-India release in three different languages and is slated to release on March 26, 2021.

Keerthy Suresh asks fans to 'Save the Date' for her upcoming film

Indian actress Keerthy Suresh's Instagram recently featured the actress' upcoming film's poster along with the release date in which she asked fans to 'Save the Date'. Good Luck Sakhi is an upcoming romantic comedy, directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, and will also star Aadhi Pinisetty. Keerthy recently revealed the release date of the film which is June 3, 2021. Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's Instagram post below

Ram Charan to appear with father Chiranjeevi on screen

Southern cinema actor Ram Charan's Instagram recently featured some interesting news relating to his upcoming project Acharya. The actor confirmed that he will be sharing screen space with his father Chiranjeevi. He posted a photo of his father placing his hand on his shoulder. In the caption of the post, he wrote "A Comrade moment!! Enjoying every moment with dad @chiranjeevikonidela & @sivakoratala Garu on #Acharya sets." Take a look at Ram Charan's Instagram post below.

Mohanlal's announces release for an upcoming film

Mohanlal's highly-anticipated movie Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, also known as Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea, finally gets a release date after a year-long delay. The historical drama is slated for a worldwide release on May 13, 2021. Take a look at Mohanlal's Instagram post featuring the announcement below.

Fahadh Faasil's 'Malik' poster leaves fans wanting more

Fahadh Faasil’s next film Malik has been a topic of discussion ever since it went on floors in 2019. However, the post-production was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The makers have now confirmed that the film will have a worldwide release on May 13, 2021. Fahadh Faasil's fans flooded the comments section of the announcement post on Instagram, expressing their excitement over the release.

Rana Daggubati shares trailer for 'Kaadan' aka 'Haathi Mere Saathi'

The trailer of Kaadan, an upcoming tri-lingual film, has been released. The Tamil film was simultaneously shot in Telugu and has been titled Aranya and also in Hindi as Haathi Mere Sathi and each version has slightly different cast members. The trailer of the film was released on March 3, on the occasion of World Wildlife Day while the trailer for the Hindi version was released on March 4.

Hollywood director Nick Powell joins SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'

Director, S.S Rajamouli has left no stone unturned to make his upcoming drama RRR a super-hit, making it one of the most anticipated movies awaiting release in 2021. As per recent updates, the director has got onboard Hollywood action director Nick Powell to work on the climactic action sequence of the movie. Take a look at the announcement below.

Renowned Hollywood Action Director, Nick Powell, joins the last leg of climax. Just when you thought the climax shoot couldn't get any 🔥 #RRRDiaries...#RRR #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/RnTcVYi3hs — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 2, 2021

Diljit Dosanjh announces release date for 'Jodi'

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh took to Instagram to share a new update on his upcoming movie Jodi. Jodi is an upcoming romantic comedy written and directed by Amberdeep Singh and will also star Punjabi singer Nimrat Khaira. Diljit took to his Instagram account to share the release date of his upcoming film which is scheduled for June 24, 2021.

Naveen Polishetty thanks Prabhas for launching 'Jathi Ratnalu' trailer

On March 4, superstar Prabhas launched the trailer of Naveen Polishetty's upcoming outing Jathi Ratnalu, and the video from the event went instantly viral. The trailer of the Telugu film garnered massive attention on the internet and Naveen also expressed gratitude for the same. Take a look at the trailer and Naveen's tweet thanking Prabhas below.

#JathiRatnalu trailer is here and is smashing it. This is our journey. Not mine alone. Thank you Prabhas Garu for launching this trailer. Darling ratnalu come with friends and families on March 11th. Lets spread the laughs and cheers. Hope you will like it https://t.co/PKjsntXNk6 — Naveen Polishetty (@NaveenPolishety) March 4, 2021

Rana Daggubati Shares Update Of Third Season Of His Talk Show 'No.1 Yaari'

Actor Rana Daggubati surprised his fans with an amazing update on his show No.1 Yaari. No. 1 Yaari is a talk show produced by Viu India where Rana Daggubati welcomes various celebrities from the Tamil and Telugu film industries and has fun chats with them. Rana Daggubati took to his Twitter account and tagged the social media account of Aha Video. In the tweet, he wrote, "Hi Yaari! What's up @ahavideoIN?". Aha Video's social account replied to this tweet and said that there is no life in 'Aha' without Yaari. Later on, Rana Daggubati replied to Aha Video's tweet and wrote in Telugu not to take any tension as Yaari is returning for season 3. Check out the tweets below.

Inka tension ledu endukante Yaari club will be back for Season 3. — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) March 5, 2021

