'Nenjam Marappathillai' Review: Fans Say 'master Director' Is Back With A Bang

Selvaraghavan's movie Nenjam Marappathillai has finally been released in theatres in India today. The court had put a hold on its release date due to some financial issues. Actor SJ Suryah took to his Twitter account to announce that the producers of the film were able to clear out the issues and thus the film had received clearance from the court. Nenjam Marappathillai's release was finally pushed to March 5, 2021.

The Kollywood thriller has SJ Suryah playing the lead role alongside Regina Cassandra and Nandita Swetha as the leading ladies. The movie is helmed by acclaimed Tamil director Selvaraghavan and is bankrolled by Kalaippuli S Thanu’s banner V Creations. Read on for Nenjam Marappathillai review according to the audience tweets.

Nenjam Marappathillai review

Many of director Selvaraghavan's contemporaries have shared their wishes for the film. While the fans simply suggest that the film is the best work of Regina Cassandra and Nandita Swetha till now. Read on for the fan tweets as well as some tweets by celebrities.

Wovvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvv What A Movie????A Dippicult Selva Raghavan Film nd Undisputably d best Movie of 2021.... Commercial Film Fans Strictly Stay Away...#NenjamMarappathillai — BENNU (@bennu161012) March 5, 2021

This is for you @selvaraghavan #NenjamMarappathillai



5 am show for a director.



Tamil cinema actual achievement unlocked. pic.twitter.com/XZqI2fu8fm — S Abishek Raaja (@cinemapayyan) March 4, 2021

#NenjamMarappathillai [3.5/5] : Usual Story.. Unusual Treatment..



Master Director @selvaraghavan is back with a bang..



Good vs Evil - Selva Style.. @iam_SJSuryah 's best movie in acting space.. He has unleashed the beast inside him.. Thanks to Selva.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 5, 2021

#NenjamMarappathillai: TERRIFIC 🔥

Beast mode @selvaraghavan is back! Ghost directon.. 💥 BGM & music rolling out in my mind @thisisysr 😎 Hero @iam_SJSuryah saaar omgggggg! Mirattal acting... @ReginaCassandra & @Nanditasweta Career best performance !! ❤️

DONT MISS IT !! — A2 Studio (@a2studoffl) March 5, 2021

Best wishes to @iam_SJSuryah sir @selvaraghavan sir @thisisysr sir and entire #NenjamMarappathillai team for a grand success👍😊 I’m sure this s going to be a crazy ride and selva sir - sjs sir combo going be one of the best in Tamil cinema 👍 — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) March 5, 2021

#NenjamMarappathillai: Super-engaging 1st half & a middling 2nd half. Dark, lustful drama & regular horror effects, paranormal flavour



Strong @selvaraghavan trademark, @iam_SJSuryah's uninhibited performance, @thisisysr in full flow, @ReginaCassandra the driving force



Go For It — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) March 5, 2021

Nenjam Marappathillai is a Tamil horror movie, written and directed by Selvaraghavan. Nenjam Marappathillai's cast members include S. J. Suryah as Ramsay, Regina Cassandra as Maria, Bobby Simha as Detective Srinivasan, Nandita Swetha as Shwetha Ramsay and Premgi Amaren as Ramsay's friend, Prem Wilson. The music has been given by Yuvan Shankar Raja while the film is distributed by Escape Artists Motion Pictures. The song lyrics have been penned by Selvaraghavan who is also the writer and director of the movie.

Selvaraghavan's next movie titled Naane Varuven is currently on floors with Dhanush playing the lead role. Post that, he will be directing the sequel of Aayirathil Oruvan collaborating with Dhanush again. Apart from this, Selvaraghavan is all set to make his debut as an actor with the movie Saani Kaayidham alongside Keerthy Suresh. Selvaraghavan is known for his work in many Tamil movies namely Aadavari Matalaku Arthale Verule, 7G Rainbow Colony, Maalai Naerathu Mayakkam, Thulluvadho Ilamai, Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Mayakkam Enna, Kaadhal Kondein, Aayirathil Oruvan and others.

