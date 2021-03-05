'Luca Alias Johnny' Review: Here's What Netizens Have To Say About The Romantic Thriller

Released in 2019, the Malayalam movie Luca has now arrived on the OTT platform Aha, dubbed in Telugu and titled Luca Alias Johnny. The movie was directed by Arun Bose and starred Tovino Thomas and Ahaana Krishna in the lead roles of Luca and Niha, respectively. Read along and take a look at the user reviews that the movie received online.

Also Read: Chiranjeevi And His Wife Surekha Cast Their Votes In The Hyderabad Elections; Read More

Luca alias Johnny review

Luca alias Johnny is a romantic mystery that revolves around the lives of an artist named Luca and Niharika who meet in rather unexpected ways and fall in love when they start living together. The two are each other’s strength against their respective fears and childhood traumas. The story unfolds as a police inspector named Akbar reads Niharika’s diary which she sent to Luca for a certain purpose.

A Twitter review about the movie read, “@ttovino is a heartthrob of Malayalam industry and his choices of movies surely gives him that status. Luca is one such example dir @ArunBoseS makes us travel with beauty and gud feel from the beginning till the end, has nailed the Climax” and rated it 4.2 out of 5.

#LucaReview 4.2/5 ( Malayalam)@ttovino is a heartthrob of Malayalam industry and his choices of movies surely gives him that status. Luca is one such example ðŸ”¥ dir @ArunBoseS makes us travel with beauty and gud feel from the beginning till the end, has nailed the Climax ðŸ”¥ pic.twitter.com/QRJwNqHUMc — Vignessh Sai (@sai_vigneshsai) April 10, 2020

Take a look at a couple of user reviews of Luca alias Johnny 2021 movie on the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) below.

The IMDb rating of Luca alias Johnny is 7.8 out of 10. The netizens are quite impressed with the movie and have appreciated its performances and direction. A user wrote, “Kind of tragic love story with a bit of suspense in the end; supeb acting by both male & female lead, story is an ordinary one but both of their chemistry is good that make you happy to watch them on screen :) Acting -10/10 Story - 8/10”. Another described it and wrote, “The best romantic thriller in Malayalam so far....!”. Another review on the platform mentioning, “Intense, emotional & Gripping. One of the best movies in recent times”.

Also Read: GHMC Elections 2020: Lakshmi Manchu Casts Her Vote In Hyderabad Municipal Election

The movie was bankrolled by Linto Thomas and Prince Hussain under the banner Stories & Thoughts Productions. The story was written by Arun Bose and Mridul George with music by Sooraj S. Kurup, and cinematography handled by Nimish Ravi while Nikhil Venu edited it.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni Calls 'Soorarai Pottru' Film Of The Year In Her Recent Post

Also Read: Amul Celebrates Selection Of 'Jallikattu' As India's Entry For 93rd Academy Awards

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.