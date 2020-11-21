From RJ Suchitra To Nayanthara: Celebs Who Ruled Instagram This Week

The third week of November passed by quickly but also brought about a big loss. Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on November 15, 2020, which came as a shocker for many of his fans. While the loss for Bengali film fans was undoubtedly a big one, the week also brought upon the festival spirit as Diwali commenced on November 14, 2020. People belonging to the regional Indian cinema fraternity were seen celebrating Diwali in full spirits even in the middle of a pandemic. The pandemic-affected Diwali may have turned out to be less noisy due to the ban on firecrackers, it did not stop stars like Nayanthara and RJ Suchitra to dazzle in the Diwali spirits. Check out some of the top posts on Instagram of the week from November 14 to November 21, 2020.

RJ Suchitra

RJ Suchitra has just made her entry in the Bigg Boss Tamil house and has been on the top of her game in the house. However, Suchitra likes to maintain her privacy on social media and keeps her Instagram account private. Her social media team has been sharing moments from her time in the house on the show. However, her fans have been pouring love for the singer/RJ nonetheless. Check it out below -

Nayanthara's Instagram post

Nayanthara was surprised by her family as she turned 36. Her birthday celebrations consisted of five cakes and the photos of the same were shared by her boyfriend Vignesh Shivan on his Instagram. Nayanthara's Instagram photos on her birthday made major headlines and also trended on Twitter. Check out the posts below -

Mourning the loss of Soumitra Chatterjee

Fans of the Bengali film industry were brought to a standstill when the news of Soumitra Chatterjee passing away made major headlines. His last rites were performed at the Keoratala burning ghat where fans showed up with candles in their hands in order to pay respect to the late actor. Asha Bhosle was one of the many celebrities who came forward and paid their respect to the veteran actor. Asha Bhosle took to her Instagram and shared a picture of Soumitra writing - 'I was very fond of Soumitra da and as a big fan I've seen most of his films. He was a thorough gentleman. There will be a huge void in the film industry with his passing away'.

