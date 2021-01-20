Anupam Kher Welcomes 'future Actors' In His Academy, Wishes Them 'luck For Their Journey'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter and shared a video where he can b seen welcoming the fresh batch of students in his academy Anupam Kher’s Actor Prepares. The video starts with the actor walking up to the room where the fresh batch of students was seated inside waiting for the actor to extend his welcome to the students. Anupam congratulated all for rolling into the academy.

Anupam Kher welcomes students in his academy

The video shows the senior actor welcoming the students to the academy and said that he feels really lucky and fortunate to welcome the set of students who will be the future of Indian cinema ahead. The actor also extended them luck for their journey ahead. He captioned the post and wrote, “Such a joy to welcome the new batch of students (future actors) at our acting school @actorprepares!! I wish them great luck and hope they work very hard and make their dreams come true!”

Such a joy to welcome the new batch of students (future actors) at our acting school @actorprepares !! I wish them great luck and hope they work very hard and make their dreams come true! 🙏😍 #Students #FutureActors #Dreams #NewHorizons pic.twitter.com/He1uHs72Yp — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 20, 2021

Anupam Kher’s Actor Prepares was established in the year 2005 by the legendary actor himself. His academy is a place where aspiring actors who intend to create a mark in the film industry get admitted and passes out with a vision to fulfill the dream. The college is known to offer the aspirants a professional level course involving specialised training along with theoretical knowledge. Earlier, the actor who is quite active on social media, recalled his childhood days and how his mother Dulari found out that his son stole the money that she had given him to give to the priest.

The post shared by him talked about the actor and some old memories including the title of his most recent book, namely Your Best Day Is Today, which was actually a phrase that his mother used to say every day before going to school. While dwelling deeper into his relationship with his mom, he said that she's the one who taught him the virtues of being truthful and maintaining humility at all times. Anupam Kher went on to share that every day before going to school, his mom would say something on the lines of one's best day is as good as the day ahead of them. The concluding statements saw Kher recalling moments where people, upon spotting his mother, would approach her to ask for a selfie, since the #DulariRocks video series had essentially made her an internet sensation.

