Kerala State Film Awards 2020: Suraj Venjaramoodu, Kani Kusruthi, Lijo Jose Bag Top Awards

The Kerala State Film Awards for the year 2019-2020 were announced by Minister of Cultural Affairs A K Balan at a press conference on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Balan before announcing the winners said that the government had announced the jury members on 18 March this year. However, the screening couldn’t be held as scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, he also revealed that the awards will be distributed by December.

Here is the full winner's list of the 50th Kerala State Film Awards:

Best Actor - Suraj Vejaramood (Vikrithi, Android Kunjappan)

Best Actress – Kani Kusruthi (Biriyani)

Best Film – Vasanthi

Second Best Film – Kenchira

Best Director - Lijo Jose Pellisery (Jallikattu)

Best Debut Director – Ratheesh Poduval (Andriod Kunjappan)

Best Character Actor - Fahadh Faasil (Kumbalangi Nights)

Best Character Actress – Swasika (Vasanthi)

Best Screenplay original – Rahman Brothers (Vasanthi)

Best adapted screenplay - PS Rafeeque (Thottapan)

Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value - Kumbalangi Nights

Best Music Director – Sushin Shyam (Kumbalangi Nights)

Music Director for BGM – Ajmal Hassbulla (Vrithakrithiyulla Chathuram)

Best Singer (Male) – Najeem Arshad (Kettiyolaan Ente Malakha)

Best Singer (Female) – Madhushree Narayanan (Kolambi)

Best Cinematography – Prathap V Nair (Kenchira)

Best Editor- Kiran Das (Ishq)

Best Sound Mixing – Kannan Ganapathy (Jallikattu)

Best Sound Design – Shrisankar Gopinath, Vishnu Govind (Unda, Ishq)

Best sync sound – Harikumar Madhavan Nair (Nani)

Best Child Artist (Male) – Vasudev Sajeesh Marar (Sullu, Kallanottam)

Best Child Artist (Female) – Catherine Biji (Nani)

Best Children's Movie – Nani

Best Choreography - Brinda, Prasanna Sujith (Marakkar)

Best Male Dubbing Artist – Vineeth (Lucifer, Marakkar)

Best Female Dubbing Artist - Shruthi Ramachandran (Kamala)

Best Make-up - Ranjith Ambady (Helen)

Best Costume Designer – Ashokan Alapuzha (Kenchira)

Best Art director – Jyothish Sankar (Kumbalangi Nights, Android Kunjappan)

Special Jury Award

Acting: Nivin Pauly (Moothon), Anna Ben (Helen), Priyamvadha Krishna (Thottapan)

Music: V Dakshinamoorthy

Film: Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham

The Jury

The jury for the 50th Kerala State Film Awards was led by noted cinematographer and director Madhu Ambattu. Apart from him, filmmakers Salim Ahmed and Abrid Shine, cinematographer Vipin Mohan, editor L Bhoominathan, sound engineer S Radhakrishnan, playback singer Lathika, actress Jomol, writer Benyamin and Chalachithra Academy member secretary C Ajoy were also the jury members of Kerala State Film Awards 2020.

