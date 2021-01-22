'Gadhvache Lagna' Cast: Read Along To Know The Actors Who Were A Part Of This 2017 Comedy

Gadhvache Lagna was a 2007 comedy film, with Raju Phulkar as its director. The movie was premised on a man who goes to heaven and meets Lord Indra, as he returns, he decides to build a seven-storey building and marry his donkey to the king’s daughter. Read along to know the cast that was a part of this movie.

Gadhvache Lagna Cast

Makarand Anaspure

Makarand Anaspure plays the titular character in the movie. The actor has had an almost 20-year long career in the industry so far with a number of notable projects in his kitty. Some of his most popular projects are, Punha Gondhal Punha Mujra, Rangaa Patangaa, Kapus Kondyachi Goshta, Sata Lota Pan Sagla Khota, Wanted Bayko No.1 among others; he has also appeared a good number of Hindi films.

Rajashree Landge

Landge is also a part of the comedy flick and plays an important role. The actor is one of the known actors from the Marathi film industry with a number of acclaimed movies in her credits. She is widely known for being a part of the movie Citizen, of 2015.

Sharad Ponkshe

Sharad Ponkshe was also seen as a part of the Gadhvache Lagna cast. He has been a part of several critically acclaimed movies throughout his career and has also been a part of plays. Some of his notable projects include Vrundavan, Well Done Bhalya, Vighnaharta Mahaganpati, Tuch Khari Gharchi Laxmi and more.

Sonalee Kulkarni

Sonalee Kulkarni was seen playing the role of Rambha in the 2017 movie. The actor has been a part of several Marathi and Hindi films in her career so far and was last seen in the movie Vicky Velingkar, a thriller movie from 2019. Her popular films in the Marathi industry include Baghtos Kay Mujra Kar, Tula Kalnnaar Nahi, Kshanbhar Vishranti and Poshter Girl while her widely known Hindi projects include Grand Masti, Singham Returns and Dil Chahta hai.

